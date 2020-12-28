NEET Counselling 2020: Deadline for mop-up round reporting ends tomorrow

  • Home
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the mop-up round reporting deadline of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 till December 29. All the eligible candidates can report to their allotted college till 6 pm tomorrow.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 2:46 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the mop-up round reporting deadline of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 till December 29. All the eligible candidates can report to their allotted college till 6 pm tomorrow. This decision has been taken after few candidates cited difficulties in traveling to their allotted MBBS institutes in different cities. Earlier the medical aspirants selected in NEET mop-up counselling round were supposed to join the colleges by December 26.

The NEET 2020 mop-up round final result was declared on December 17 at the official website mcc.nic.in. To check the respective allotted colleges for NEET 2020, medical candidates can refer to the official website ntaneet.nic.in. They will have to login the website using their NEET 2020 application number and roll number. Candidates’ result, merit and the college allotted will be displayed on the website.

The mop-round was held to fill the vacant seats for MBBS/BDS programmes in deemed and central universities including Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital (ESIC) Faridabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry .

All MBBS candidates who had not been allotted a seat or those who exited from NEET 2020 counselling were eligible to appear in the mop-up round.

