NEET counselling 2020 deadline for mop-up round reporting ends today

The Medical Committee for Counseling (MCC) has announced the deadline of reporting for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) mop-up round session is December 29, 2020 till 6 pm. MBBS candidates can visit their designated medical colleges and register themselves for the 2021 academic session. The medical aspirants must carry their required documents including their rank card, admit card and identity documents. Earlier the selected candidates were asked to report by December 26 but the date was deferred after certain candidates cited difficulties in traveling to their allotted MBBS institutes in different cities.

The NEET mop-up round final merit list was released on December 17. On the basis of it the candidates were allotted seats in different medical colleges as per their individual admission criteria. In order to know the name of the allotted medical institute, candidates can refer to the official NEET website mcc.nic.in and login using their application number or roll number and date of birth.

The mop-up round was conducted to full up the vacant seats for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in affiliated colleges including Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital (ESIC) Faridabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry .