  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2020: Deadline For Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today

NEET Counselling 2020: Deadline For Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today

The Medical Committee for Counseling (MCC) has announced that the deadline of reporting for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) mop-up round session is December 29, 2020 till 6 pm.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 29, 2020 2:22 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Counselling 2020: Deadline For Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Tomorrow
BCECEB-NEET Counselling 2020: Bihar Releases Combined Rank List For Two Rounds
NEET 2021: Candidates Request Education Minister For Multiple Attempts In Exam
Retired Odisha Banker Cracks NEET, Now A First-Year MBBS Student
Bihar NEET Counselling Mop-Up Round 2020 To Be Held From December 23
JEE Main, NEET 2021: Even Next Year's Exams Will Be Tough On Students, Say Experts
NEET Counselling 2020: Deadline For Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today
NEET counselling 2020 deadline for mop-up round reporting ends today
New Delhi:

The Medical Committee for Counseling (MCC) has announced the deadline of reporting for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) mop-up round session is December 29, 2020 till 6 pm. MBBS candidates can visit their designated medical colleges and register themselves for the 2021 academic session. The medical aspirants must carry their required documents including their rank card, admit card and identity documents. Earlier the selected candidates were asked to report by December 26 but the date was deferred after certain candidates cited difficulties in traveling to their allotted MBBS institutes in different cities.

The NEET mop-up round final merit list was released on December 17. On the basis of it the candidates were allotted seats in different medical colleges as per their individual admission criteria. In order to know the name of the allotted medical institute, candidates can refer to the official NEET website mcc.nic.in and login using their application number or roll number and date of birth.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The mop-up round was conducted to full up the vacant seats for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in affiliated colleges including Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital (ESIC) Faridabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry .

Click here for more Education News
Mop Up Counselling NEET application date NEET MDS result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government Will Provide Dry Rations To Students For 6 Months: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Government Will Provide Dry Rations To Students For 6 Months: Arvind Kejriwal
MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus
MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus
MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Today
MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Today
JNV Class 6 Admission 2020: Registration Ends Today; Apply At Navodaya.gov.in
JNV Class 6 Admission 2020: Registration Ends Today; Apply At Navodaya.gov.in
Odisha To Introduce Quota In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Government School Students
Odisha To Introduce Quota In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Government School Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................