NEET UG 2020 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the complete counselling schedule of NEET 2020, for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. Registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling will be held from October 27 to November 2, 2020 and seat allotment result will be announced on November 5, 2020. The second round of counselling will start on November 18. Also Read || NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling

The mop-up round for Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes will start on December 10.

NEET 2020 Counselling Date

Round 1 Registration, Payment and Choice Filling Choice Filling and Locking Processing of Seat Allotment Result Reporting October 27 to November 2 October 28 to November 2 November 3 to 4 November 5 November 6 to 12 Round 2 November 18 to 22 November 19 to 22 November 23 to 24 November 25 November 26 to December 2 Mop-Up Round for Central/Deemed Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS and JIPMER December 10 to 14 December 11 to 14 December 15 to 16 December 17 December 18 to 24

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET 2020 counselling, for 15% AIQ seats, on behalf Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For state quota seats, NEET UG 2020 counselling will be held by respective state authorities.