  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET 2020 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced dates for NEET counselling 2020 dates for AIQ, central university seats at mcc.nic.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 22, 2020 8:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2020: Apply For Change Of Nationality By October 23; Check NRI Quota Admission
NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon
Talent Not Tied To Money: Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Government School Students' Performance In NEET, JEE
Claims Of Errors In NEET 2020 Results 'Fake, Fabricated': NTA
569 Delhi Government School Students Clear NEET 2020: Manish Sisodia
Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
Image credit: mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2020 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the complete counselling schedule of NEET 2020, for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. Registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling will be held from October 27 to November 2, 2020 and seat allotment result will be announced on November 5, 2020. The second round of counselling will start on November 18. Also Read || NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling

The mop-up round for Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes will start on December 10.

Also Read || NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India

NEET 2020 Counselling Date

Round 1

Registration, Payment and Choice Filling

Choice Filling and Locking

Processing of Seat Allotment

Result

Reporting

October 27 to November 2

October 28 to November 2

November 3 to 4

November 5

November 6 to 12

Round 2

November 18 to 22

November 19 to 22

November 23 to 24

November 25

November 26 to December 2

Mop-Up Round for Central/Deemed Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS and JIPMER

December 10 to 14

December 11 to 14

December 15 to 16

December 17

December 18 to 24

Check the official notification

To check the NEET counselling 2020 schedule, visit the MCC official website and click on the UG counselling section.

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET 2020 counselling, for 15% AIQ seats, on behalf Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For state quota seats, NEET UG 2020 counselling will be held by respective state authorities.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Counselling NEET Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
After Roll Out Of NEP, Class 10, 12 Board Exams Should Be Discontinued: Manish Sisodia
After Roll Out Of NEP, Class 10, 12 Board Exams Should Be Discontinued: Manish Sisodia
MP Board MPBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here
MP Board MPBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here
CBSE Introduces Facial Recognition For Accessing Classes 10, 12 Documents
CBSE Introduces Facial Recognition For Accessing Classes 10, 12 Documents
NEET UG 2020: Apply For Change Of Nationality By October 23; Check NRI Quota Admission
NEET UG 2020: Apply For Change Of Nationality By October 23; Check NRI Quota Admission
JEE (Main) To Be Conducted In More Regional Languages: Education Minister
JEE (Main) To Be Conducted In More Regional Languages: Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................