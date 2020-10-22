NEET Counselling 2020 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
NEET 2020 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced dates for NEET counselling 2020 dates for AIQ, central university seats at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2020 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the complete counselling schedule of NEET 2020, for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. Registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling will be held from October 27 to November 2, 2020 and seat allotment result will be announced on November 5, 2020. The second round of counselling will start on November 18. Also Read || NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling
The mop-up round for Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes will start on December 10.
NEET 2020 Counselling Date
Round 1
Registration, Payment and Choice Filling
Choice Filling and Locking
Processing of Seat Allotment
Result
Reporting
October 27 to November 2
October 28 to November 2
November 3 to 4
November 5
November 6 to 12
Round 2
November 18 to 22
November 19 to 22
November 23 to 24
November 25
November 26 to December 2
Mop-Up Round for Central/Deemed Universities/ESIC/ AIIMS and JIPMER
December 10 to 14
December 11 to 14
December 15 to 16
December 17
December 18 to 24
Check the official notification
To check the NEET counselling 2020 schedule, visit the MCC official website and click on the UG counselling section.
The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET 2020 counselling, for 15% AIQ seats, on behalf Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For state quota seats, NEET UG 2020 counselling will be held by respective state authorities.