NEET Counselling 2020 To Begin In October-End; Know NEET Admission Process

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will release the NEET 2020 counselling schedule on the behalf Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) soon. NEET counselling dates are expected to be announced in the last week of October. The NEET counselling 2020 registration will be held in an online mode. Participating candidates in the AIQ NEET counselling will be required to kick-start the NEET admission process by registering online.

NEET UG counselling 2020 is a gateway to MBBS/BDS programmes at various institutions across the nation. As per the official notification on NEET UG counselling process 2020, the medical and dental seats filled under IP Quota in ESIC Medical/Dental colleges will be now filled by DGHS under AIQ Quota seats. Candidates are advised to check the official website- mcc.nic.in regularly.

During All India NEET 2020 counselling, nearly 317 MBBS and 22 dental ESIC seats will be available under AIQ quota for the NEET qualified candidates.

A total of 235 medical colleges are set to participate in NEET counselling process. A total of three rounds of NEET 2020 counselling will be organised including a mop-up round. The mop-up round of counselling will be conducted only for Deemed/Central University and ESIC College.

DGHS will conduct NEET counselling 2020 for 15% seats of the government colleges for the candidates belonging to All India Quota. The number of seats falling under Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune are filled via NEET 2020 counselling. Seats available in Central and Deemed Universities are also filled through NEET counselling 2020.

State counselling authority will conduct the Counselling of NEET 2020 for the rest of 85% seats offered in government and private medical/dental colleges.

NEET 2020 Counselling Fee





Registration Fee 15% AIQ/ Central Universities Fee Unreserved Rs 1,000 SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs 500 Deemed Universities

All Categories Rs 5,000 Tuition Fee (Refundable) 15% AIQ/ Central Universities Fee Unreserved Rs 10,000 SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs 5,000 Deemed Universities

All Categories Rs 2,00,000





NEET Counselling 2020 Process

MCC will begin the registration process of NEET 2020 in the last week of October. Follow these steps:

1- Registration

Register at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be required to submit their Roll number, registration number, name, mother’s name, and date of birth.

2- Counselling Fee Payment

Candidates must pay the fee within the stipulated time period to be considered eligible for the NEET counselling process. The fee can be paid through Credit/Debit card or internet banking.

3- Exercising And Locking Choices

Fill choice of course and give preferences of the college/institute. There’s no limit to the number of choices a candidate can fill.

4- Seat Allotment List

After each round, the NEET seat allotment results will be announced. NEET counselling result released its a seat allotment list, declares the seat allotted to the candidates.

NEET 2020 exam was held by NTA on September 13. For candidates who couldn’t appear on September 13 due to issues relating to COVID-19, NEET phase 2 exam was conducted on October 14.