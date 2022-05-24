NEET UG Correction Window 2022 Opens; Here’s How To Edit Application Form

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 application correction window is opened by NTA today, May 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2022 today, May 24, 2022. The NTA has come up with the NEET correction window 2022 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2022 successfully are able to make changes in the NEET UG application form now. The NEET UG application correction process will be continued till May 27, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 registration process was concluded on May 20, 2022.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA on the official notice said.

NEET Application Correction Window: Steps To Edit

Visit the NEET UG official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads- ‘Correction for NEET(UG)-2022 Is Available now’ Click on the link ‘Registration for NEET(UG)-2022’ Submit the required information such as application number, password security pin etc. Make required changes in your NEET UG 2022 application form. Recheck the details before submitting. Submit the OTP that has been sent to your number or email id. The NEET UG correction slip will come up on the screen.

NTA on the official notice of the NEET correction window 2022 has instructed applicants that any request of making changes in the NEET application form after May 27, 2022 will not be entertained.

“The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI and Paytm. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA further added.