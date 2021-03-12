NEET 2021 Date Released; Exam To Be Held On August 1

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses will be held on August 1, 2021, in 11 languages, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced today. The examination will be conducted only once and in pen-and-paper mode with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, like last year.

"NEET UG 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on August 1, 2021 (Sunday)," the agency has said.

The application form for the NEET 2021 will be available on ntaneet.nic.in.

Since last year, admission to MBBS programmes in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) are held through NEET.

The minimum educational qualification required to appear in the exam is Class 12 pass with a subject combination of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Bio-technology. Candidates should also have Mathematics and an elective subject along with English at the 10+2 level. Those appearing for the exam can also apply.

The single national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET, is held for admission to AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses as well.