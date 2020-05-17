NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE

Medical aspirants from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an online petition demanding a local center for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is the single national medical entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 17, 2020 1:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Centres Lists Within A Week: NTA Director General
NEET UG 2020: National Testing Agency Extends Date To Change Exam Centre City
Tamil Nadu To Provide Free NEET Coaching To Government School Students
NTA Cautions Against Fake Calls Regarding NEET UG 2020
Online Classes For Poor NEET Aspirants In Odisha During Lockdown
When Will NEET, JEE Main Be Held: Students Ask Education Minister In Live Webinar
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
The NEET is scheduled to be held on July 26.
New Delhi:

Medical aspirants from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an online petition demanding a local center for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is the single national medical entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam every year.

The NEET is scheduled to be held on July 26. The exam was scheduled to be held in May, however it was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

NEET is a compulsory exam for taking admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country including the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like institutions.

NEET is held in offline mode where a candidate has to answer on the specially designed machine gradable sheet using ball point pen.

The exam is open to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and these candidates have to take the exam in India only.

As per reports, out of over 10 lakh candidates who have registered for NEET this year 300 candidates are from UAE.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 all over the world, the flights have been disrupted and even the limited window of travel opportunities come along with compulsory quarantine. In this situation, it is impossible for the students of UAE or GCC to travel to India to appear in the proposed NEET Exam(26th July),” the petition, which has already been signed by over 909 people, reads.

“We sincerely request the National Testing Agency to arrange for a test center in UAE so that students can safely take the exam without risking their life,” it adds.




Click here for more Education News
NEET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................