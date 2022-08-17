  • Home
Live

NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA Response Sheet, Direct Link

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA is likely to release the official NEET 2022 answer key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 2:51 pm IST

NEET answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Answer Key: NEET answer key 2022 will be issued soon. Around 18 lakh candidates await NEET 2022 answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held NEET UG 2022 on July 17. The NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers. The NEET 2022 answer key can also be challenged by the candidates. The final NEET 2022 answer key UG will be issued after considering the objections raised by the students.

In addition to the NEET answer keys, NTA will also release the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates.

NEET 2022 Marking Scheme

Aspirants of the medical entrance test must score above the NEET 2022 cut-off to get shortlisted for the NEET admission process.

  • Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET
  • For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted
  • No negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions

Live updates

02:43 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2022

Nta neet.nic.in Answer Key Soon; Andhra Pradesh NEET Cut-Off

NEET Andhra Pradesh Cut-Off From Last Year

MBBS Local

College Name

Quota

College Region

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati

Government Quota

SVU

SVU

30,863

575

Ranga Raya Medical College, Kakinada

Government Quota

AU

AU

25,002

587

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

Government Quota

AU

AU

15,824

607

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

Government Quota

AU

AU

22,737

591

Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool

Government Quota

SVU

SVU

24,155

589




02:38 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Latest News Today: Cut-Off Marks

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET UG percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in the medical entrance test.


02:24 PM IST
Aug. 17, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date

A senior NTA official earlier told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 answer key will be issued between August 17 and 18. Read More

