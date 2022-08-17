NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA Response Sheet, Direct Link
NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: NTA is likely to release the official NEET 2022 answer key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET 2022 Answer Key: NEET answer key 2022 will be issued soon. Around 18 lakh candidates await NEET 2022 answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held NEET UG 2022 on July 17. The NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers. The NEET 2022 answer key can also be challenged by the candidates. The final NEET 2022 answer key UG will be issued after considering the objections raised by the students.
In addition to the NEET answer keys, NTA will also release the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates.
NEET 2022 Marking Scheme
Aspirants of the medical entrance test must score above the NEET 2022 cut-off to get shortlisted for the NEET admission process.
- Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET
- For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted
- No negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions
The NEET 2022 answer key can also be challenged by the candidates.
Nta neet.nic.in Answer Key Soon; Andhra Pradesh NEET Cut-Off
NEET Andhra Pradesh Cut-Off From Last Year
MBBS Local
College Name
Quota
College Region
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati
Government Quota
SVU
SVU
30,863
575
Ranga Raya Medical College, Kakinada
Government Quota
AU
AU
25,002
587
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
Government Quota
AU
AU
15,824
607
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
Government Quota
AU
AU
22,737
591
Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
Government Quota
SVU
SVU
24,155
589
NEET UG 2022 Latest News Today: Cut-Off Marks
The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET UG percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in the medical entrance test.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date
A senior NTA official earlier told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 answer key will be issued between August 17 and 18. Read More