NEET answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Answer Key: NEET answer key 2022 will be issued soon. Around 18 lakh candidates await NEET 2022 answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held NEET UG 2022 on July 17. The NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers. The NEET 2022 answer key can also be challenged by the candidates. The final NEET 2022 answer key UG will be issued after considering the objections raised by the students.

In addition to the NEET answer keys, NTA will also release the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates.

NEET 2022 Marking Scheme

Aspirants of the medical entrance test must score above the NEET 2022 cut-off to get shortlisted for the NEET admission process.