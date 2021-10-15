NEET 2021 answer key, OMR response sheet released at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency has released provisional answer key, OMR sheet, and recorded responses of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021. Students who took the entrance exam can visit neet.nta.nic.in and login with their application number and password to view and challenge the answer key. The NTA closed the NEET 2021 application form correction window yesterday, October 14 and the window to check and challenge answer keys has been activated today, October 15.

To raise objections to the answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 per question. The facility will be available till October 17.

The Candidates, who have objectionsto the Answer Key(s) and/or Recorded Responses, may challenge the same by following the procedures as attached. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, DebitCard/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytmupto17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 P.M.).No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online.The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode (than online)," the NTA said.

Candidates can challenge both NEET answer key and OMR sheets.

The answer key is provisional. The NTA will review objections raised by the candidates and if there is an error, it will be resolved in the final answer key. NEET final answer key will be published along with results.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge," an official statement said.

How To Download NEET Answer Key 2021

Go to neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link to challenge OMR sheet and answer key Login with application number and password Check the answer key and OMR responses

NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. After results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for all India quota counselling at mcc.nic.in.