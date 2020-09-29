  • Home
  • NEET Answer Key 2020: Last Day For Raising Objections; Download Response Sheet PDF At Ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2020: Today is the last day to challenge the NEET answer key 2020. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the NEET 2020 OMR sheet on September 29 on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 9:21 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Today is the last day to challenge the NEET answer key 2020. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the NEET 2020 OMR sheet on September 29 on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET answer key, released on September 26 by NTA, can be challenged till September 29, 2 PM. Candidates can download NEET OMR sheet 2020 by entering a particular code and calculate their probable score.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking up to 4 pm of September 29. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.” reads the official statement,” reads the official statement.

Here's the direct link

The NEET 2020 entrance exam was conducted on September 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM by the NTA.

NEET 2020 OMR sheet is released as a PDF file mentioning the answers marked by the candidates in the NEET 2020 exam.

Objections can be raised and the NEET answer key can be challenged if the candidate finds discrepancies in the answer marked in NEET 2020 entrance exam. NEET answer key challenge can be submitted by paying Rs. 1000 per response as a processing fee in an online mode.

“In case your challenge is found correct, your processing fee will be refunded in the same account,” NTA clarified.

NEET 2020 Answer Key: How To Challenge, Raise Objections

Step 1. Go the official website of NEET- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Login with application number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on ‘apply for key challenge’ tab

Step 4: Select the question and NEET answer you wish to challenge

Step 5: Submit the application fee and take a print out of the receipt

NEET Result 2020

The NEET result is likely to be released on its official website on or before October 12. Candidates will be able to access the NEET 2020 result will using their login credentials. The result of NEET 2020 will be released as a scorecard mentioning the subject-wise score, NEET all India rank, category rank and overall rank.

Along with the NEET result 2020, NTA will also release the NEET cutoff scores. A candidate must secure NEET cut off marks to appear in NEET counselling and seat allocation processes.

