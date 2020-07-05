Image credit: Shutterstock NEET And JEE Postponed, ICSE Syllabus Reduced: Education News Of The Week

The past week witnessed several major decisions on academic calendar, exams and results. The biggest of all was the postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020, the engineering and medical entrance exams, to September. This decision came as a relief to many students appearing for the eligibility tests.

However, with educational institutions ordered shut even during the phased "unlocking" of the country during the COVID-19 situation, educational institutions, their regulators and government advisory bodies are now coming up with new schedules and new modes to continue the teaching-learning process. From reduction in the ICSE syllabus and declaration of board exam results to the redrawing of academic calendar in both higher and lower education, these were the most significant developments in education in the past week.

JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020

The Central Government postponed medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance exam JEE. The NEET 2020 will now be held on September 13, JEE Main 2020 between September 1 and 6, and JEE Advanced, on September 27.

The decision to postpone the NEET and JEE was taken due to the rising cases of COVID-19. A panel was formed to decide on the feasibility of conducting the entrance tests in July.

Students all over the country had earlier signed online petitions and campaigned on Twitter demanding postponement.

The exam conducting body, NTA has also re-opened the JEE Main application correction window till July 15.

Reduced ICSE and ISC Syllabus; ICSE Assessment Scheme

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, has reduced the syllabi of Classes 10 and 12 of all major subjects by 25 percent for the next academic year. CISCE’s decision on the reduction of syllabi was made due to the “significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The council, however, has also said the “syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained”.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, or CISCE, had released an assessment scheme for evaluating the remaining papers of Class 10 and Class 12. The council had cancelled the remaining ICSE and ISC exams which were scheduled from July 1 to July 14. CISCE said that the internal assessment component will measure students’ proficiency in the subject and the average marks in best three subjects will act as a measure of their general academic abilities.

Unlock 2.0: Schools To Remain Closed

The National Council of Educational Research and Training, or NCERT, has developed a new alternative academic calendar for primary classes to continue the teaching-learning process during COVID-19. The calendar contains guidelines for teachers on the use of technology and social media tools. It aims to empower students, teachers, school principals and parents with the use of online teaching-learning resources to achieve the best possible learning outcomes. The calendar contains an eight-week study plan for different subjects of primary classes with activities, resources and links to different e-resources prepared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Moreover, to compensate for the academic loss during the lockdown from mid-March, Assam Government has decided to shift the academic year of schools in the state to April-March from the current January-December.

Haryana Government, on the other hand, declared July 1-26 as summer vacation for teachers, students and administrative staff of all schools in the state.

Board Exams, Results and Summer Breaks

The National Institute of Open Schooling, or NIOS, cancelled the Class 12 exams for children with special needs (CWSN). The students now will be examined through project work and question-answer-based assessment.

However, the board has postponed the exams of Classes 10 and 12 till situations become conducive to conduct the exams. The exams were scheduled to be held from July 17.

The Council for Higher Secondary Education, or CHSE, Odisha, has cancelled the Class 12 exams. The exams started in March and a few papers remained. The council may conduct the exam for remaining papers when the situation is conducive. Students who wish to improve their marks will be allowed to write. CHSE has released an alternative assessment scheme to award marks to the students who were unable to take the remaining papers.

Several state boards including Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Madarsa and Kerala declared their results this week. Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, declared the Class 11 results.

Universities: Exams, Applications, Vacation

Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, Uttar Pradesh, has decided upon the new dates of the university’s postgraduate entrance test (BHU PET 2020) and undergraduate entrance test (BHU UET 2020). The BHU entrance tests will be held between August 16 and August 31, 2020.

Delhi University has released new date sheets for the regular and School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) final semester and final year students. The exams will be held in open-book exam mode for the undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university. As per the new datasheet issued, the open-book exams will be conducted from July 10.

The university has also extended the deadline to submit application form of DU admission 2020 for the undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and MPhil programmes. Students seeking admission to DU in the 2020-21 session can now register online till July 18.

The technical and professional education regulator, AICTE had also introduced a revised academic calendar for the 2020-21 session. As per the calendar, classes for existing students of PGDM and PGCM courses in all affiliated colleges will start from July 15 and for the other students from August 16.

Calcutta University and Visva Bharati University have released an assessment scheme to award the final semester students of the university in the absence of the exams.

Announcements like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, Uttar Pradesh, delaying the opening of colleges for final year students until further notice and Delhi University extending their summer vacation till the end of July also surfaced in the past week.

IIT Bhubaneswar has completed their end-semester examinations for the final-year students in online mode. The exams were held from June 24 to June 30. Students took the exam in pen and paper mode and uploaded the answer sheets at the institutes’s website.