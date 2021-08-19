NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date

NEET hall ticket 2021 release date: NEET 2021 admit card will be released on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 10:46 am IST | Source: Careers360
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
NEET hall ticket 2021 release date updates

NEET 2021 admit card date: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will take place on September 12, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had ended registrations earlier this month and allowed students to make changes to their exam forms. Next, the agency will issue NEET 2021 admit card on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Students will get their NEET admit cards on the NTA website September 9 onwards.

Read | NEET 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS You Can Take

In a notification, the NTA said admit cards will be available for download three days before the examination. As the exam is scheduled for September 12, NEET admit card 2021 release date is September 9.

Read | Must Work Together To Bring An End To NEET: MK Stalin

How To Download NEET 2021 Admit Card

  1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in

  2. The admit card download link will be available on the homepage. Click on it

  3. Login and download the admit card

  4. Read the information and make sure there is no error

  5. Take a printout

Details Mentioned On NEET Admit Card 2021

  1. Candidates name and personal details

  2. Photograph and signature

  3. NEET 2021 roll number, application number and exam centre details

  4. Exam day instructions, COVID-19 guidelines

  5. Self-declaration form

On the self-declaration form, candidates will have to mention their recent health and travel history. This is one of the measures introduced by the NTA to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Click here for more Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
JIPMER Admit Card 2021 Released For Senior Resident Exam
JIPMER Admit Card 2021 Released For Senior Resident Exam
National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools
Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools
Encourage Students To Participate In UNESCO’s Photo Contest: UGC
Encourage Students To Participate In UNESCO’s Photo Contest: UGC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................