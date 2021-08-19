NEET hall ticket 2021 release date updates

NEET 2021 admit card date: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will take place on September 12, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had ended registrations earlier this month and allowed students to make changes to their exam forms. Next, the agency will issue NEET 2021 admit card on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Students will get their NEET admit cards on the NTA website September 9 onwards.

Read | NEET 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS You Can Take

In a notification, the NTA said admit cards will be available for download three days before the examination. As the exam is scheduled for September 12, NEET admit card 2021 release date is September 9.

Read | Must Work Together To Bring An End To NEET: MK Stalin

How To Download NEET 2021 Admit Card

Go to neet.nta.nic.in The admit card download link will be available on the homepage. Click on it Login and download the admit card Read the information and make sure there is no error Take a printout

Details Mentioned On NEET Admit Card 2021

Candidates name and personal details Photograph and signature NEET 2021 roll number, application number and exam centre details Exam day instructions, COVID-19 guidelines Self-declaration form

On the self-declaration form, candidates will have to mention their recent health and travel history. This is one of the measures introduced by the NTA to contain the spread of COVID-19.