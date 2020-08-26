NEET Admit Card 2020: NTA To Release Exam Hall Ticket Soon On ntaneet.nic.in

As per the latest confirmation by the officials, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020 Exam), will be conducted in September as scheduled. In such a case, the National Testing Agency or NTA is set to release the NEET 2020 Admit Cards soon. A few days earlier, in an official notice, the agency said, “The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly.”

Students appearing in the NEET 2020 exam are advised to check the official website-nta.ac.in- regularly. As per the notification, “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the official websites - www.nta.ac.in- and www.ntaneet.nic.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at neet@nta.ac.in or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET 2020 Admit Cards: How To Download NEET 2020 Exam Hall Ticket

Follow these steps to download NEET 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET and click on NEET Admit Card download link.

Step 2. Click on ‘NEET admit card 2020’.

Step 3. Key in application number, date of birth and the security pin

Step 4. Click ‘Submit. NEET Admit Card 2020 of will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the NEET 2020 admit card and take a print out for future reference.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET 2020 and JEE Main – in September.

(With inputs from PTI)