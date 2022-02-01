  • Home
NEET-SS Result 2021 Declared: Candidates Can Check Scores Now; Merit List, Score Card Soon

NEET-SS Result 2021 incorporates aspirant's roll number, the total score obtained (out of 400). Check result at nbe.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 7:04 am IST | Source: Careers360

Candidates can check NEET-SS scores at nbe.edu.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET-SS Result 2021: The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, has released the NEET-SS result 2021 on Monday, January 31. The NEET-SS result has been declared on the official website- nbe.edu.in. Candidates can now check NEET SS result 2021 for 32 super specialities.

NEET SS result PDF incorporates aspirant's roll number, the total score obtained (out of 400). "Scores obtained by the candidates in NEET-SS 2021 have been declared. Merit list of the candidates and their individual score cards will be published shortly," NBE release mentioned.

NEET-SS Result 2021: How To Check Scores

  1. Click on the NEET SS result link- nbe.edu.in
  2. NEET SS result PDF file will be displayed on the screen
  3. Search and find you relevant result
  4. Cross-check roll number, marks scored and NEET SS rank
  5. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

NEET SS results will be a gateway to 2,447 Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) seats to be occupied in 156 government and private medical colleges and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions across the nation.

