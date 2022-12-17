NEET 2023: NTA To Release Application Form Soon; Details Here

NEET 2023 application form to release soon

NEET Application Form 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 application form. Candidates who wish to pursue medical education from Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER need to appear in the NEET UG exam. The candidate should thoroughly read the NEET UG information brochure before filling in the online application form which will be released by the testing agency on the official website-- nta.ac.in.

Earlier on December 15, NTA announced to conduct the NEET UG 2023 on May 7. The all India-level medical entrance exam will be held for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing) programmes. Candidates who qualify the exam will get admission on 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent of Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats through NEET score.

The application form filling process of NEET UG 2023 will consist of basic registration, filling in personal details, uploading of documents, payment of registration fee and downloading of the confirmation page. The NTA will conduct the NEET UG exam in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The minimum age limit to apply for NEET UG examination is 17 years. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognised board/institution are eligible to appear in the medical entrance exam. Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English as a core course in the qualifying examination.