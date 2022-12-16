NEET 2023 Exam On May 7; NTA To Start Registrations Soon

NEET UG 2023 application form will be hosted on the official website-- nta.ac.in

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on May 7, 2023. The testing agency will soon start the registration process for all India-level medical entrance examinations. The NEET UG 2023 application form will be hosted on the official website-- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. Once the NEET 2023 application form released, eligible and interested candidates will be able to register through the official website by paying the prescribed application fees.

The NTA will also release the NEET information brochure which will include complete details on NEET UG exam pattern, syllabus, application details, eligibility and qualification criteria among other information. The minimum age limit required to appear in the NEET UG examination is 17 years. The candidate who has qualified Class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognised board/institution is eligible to appear in the NEET exam. Such qualification should comprise of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English as a core course.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Foreign Nationals who fulfil the rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions, and the Government of India are also eligible for admission in Medical/Dental colleges in India. The NEET UG examination is held every year for candidates seeking admission to Medical/ Dental courses in various Medical/Dental institutions and colleges in India.

About 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India accept NEET scores. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling process to admit candidates over 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent of Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats through NEET score.

Earlier on December 15, the NTA issued the examination calendar for the academic year 2023-24 listing dates of some major exams. As per the NTA release, the CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2023 exam will be held on April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023. The JEE Main session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023, while JEE Main session 2 exam is scheduled to be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.