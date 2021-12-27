NEET 2022 UG Preparation: Know Important Topics For Physics
NEET 2022 Preparation: NEET aspirants often find this section to be more difficult as compared to Chemistry and Biology. The Physics section contains questions from Class 11 and 12 syllabus.
The NEET question paper consists of 45 questions from the Physics subject. As per the NEET exam pattern, Physics section will contain two sections - Section A and Section B, consisting of 35 and 15 questions, respectively. The Physics section includes a comprehensive selection of theoretical concepts and lots of numerical problems associated with each concept. NEET aspirants often find this section to be more difficult as compared to Chemistry and Biology. The Physics section contains questions from Class 11 and 12 syllabus.
Recommended: Start your NEET Preparation with AI Based NEET Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now
Latest: Take a free NEET Mock test with Solutions & Performance report Start Now
To score good marks in Physics, candidates should have complete knowledge of the NEET 2022 important topics and weightage of each topic. This will help students in managing the NEET preparation schedule effectively. Candidates must have clarity of concepts and they must learn all the important formulae to solve numerical problems quickly and effortlessly. Practicing questions from NEET previous year’s question papers and attempting mock tests is also helpful for candidates to strengthen their command over the subject.
NEET 2022 Important Topics For Physics
Some of the important chapters of NEET 2022 Physics are mentioned below and candidates are advised not to miss any of these chapters.
Motion of System Of Particles and Rigid Body
Properties of bulk matter
Oscillations and Waves
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Optics
Electronic devices
NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics: Class 12
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage
I
Electrostatics
9%
Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields
Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
II
Current Electricity
8%
Chapter-3: Current Electricity
III
Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism
5%
Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter
IV
Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current
8%
Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction
Chapter-7: Alternating Current
V
Electromagnetic Waves
5%
Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves
VI
Optics
10%
Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
Chapter-10: Wave Optics
VII
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
6%
Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
VIII
Atoms & Nuclei
3%
Chapter-12: Atoms
Chapter-13: Nuclei
IX
Electronic Devices
9%
Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics
NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics: Class 11
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage
I
Physical-world and measurement
2%
Chapter–1: Physical World
Chapter–2: Units and Measurements
II
Kinematics
3%
Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line
Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane
III
Laws of Motion
3%
Chapter–5: Laws of Motion
IV
Work, Energy and Power
4%
Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power
V
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
5%
Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
VI
Gravitation
2%
Chapter–8: Gravitation
VII
Properties of Bulk Matter
3%
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter
VIII
Thermodynamics
9%
Chapter–12: Thermodynamics
IX
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
3%
Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory
X
Oscillation and Waves
3%
Chapter–14: Oscillations
Chapter–15: Waves