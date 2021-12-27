NEET 2022 UG Preparation: Know Important Topics For Physics

  • Home
NEET 2022 Preparation: NEET aspirants often find this section to be more difficult as compared to Chemistry and Biology. The Physics section contains questions from Class 11 and 12 syllabus.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 3:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

The NEET question paper consists of 45 questions from the Physics subject. As per the NEET exam pattern, Physics section will contain two sections - Section A and Section B, consisting of 35 and 15 questions, respectively. The Physics section includes a comprehensive selection of theoretical concepts and lots of numerical problems associated with each concept. NEET aspirants often find this section to be more difficult as compared to Chemistry and Biology. The Physics section contains questions from Class 11 and 12 syllabus.

To score good marks in Physics, candidates should have complete knowledge of the NEET 2022 important topics and weightage of each topic. This will help students in managing the NEET preparation schedule effectively. Candidates must have clarity of concepts and they must learn all the important formulae to solve numerical problems quickly and effortlessly. Practicing questions from NEET previous year’s question papers and attempting mock tests is also helpful for candidates to strengthen their command over the subject.

NEET 2022 Important Topics For Physics

Some of the important chapters of NEET 2022 Physics are mentioned below and candidates are advised not to miss any of these chapters.

  • Motion of System Of Particles and Rigid Body

  • Properties of bulk matter

  • Oscillations and Waves

  • Electrostatics

  • Current Electricity

  • Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

  • Optics

  • Electronic devices

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics: Class 12

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage

I

Electrostatics

9%


Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields


Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

II

Current Electricity

8%


Chapter-3: Current Electricity

III

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

5%


Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism


Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter

IV

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

8%


Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction


Chapter-7: Alternating Current

V

Electromagnetic Waves

5%


Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves

VI

Optics

10%


Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments


Chapter-10: Wave Optics

VII

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%


Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

VIII

Atoms & Nuclei

3%


Chapter-12: Atoms


Chapter-13: Nuclei

IX

Electronic Devices

9%


Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics


NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics: Class 11

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage

I

Physical-world and measurement

2%


Chapter–1: Physical World


Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

II

Kinematics

3%


Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line


Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

III

Laws of Motion

3%


Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

IV

Work, Energy and Power

4%


Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%


Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

VI

Gravitation

2%


Chapter–8: Gravitation

VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

3%


Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids


Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids


Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

VIII

Thermodynamics

9%


Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%


Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

X

Oscillation and Waves

3%


Chapter–14: Oscillations


Chapter–15: Waves

