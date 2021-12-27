NEET 2022 UG Preparation: Know Important Topics For Physics

NEET 2022 UG preparation, important topics for Physics

The NEET question paper consists of 45 questions from the Physics subject. As per the NEET exam pattern, Physics section will contain two sections - Section A and Section B, consisting of 35 and 15 questions, respectively. The Physics section includes a comprehensive selection of theoretical concepts and lots of numerical problems associated with each concept. NEET aspirants often find this section to be more difficult as compared to Chemistry and Biology. The Physics section contains questions from Class 11 and 12 syllabus.

Recommended: Start your NEET Preparation with AI Based NEET Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now



Latest: Take a free NEET Mock test with Solutions & Performance report Start Now

To score good marks in Physics, candidates should have complete knowledge of the NEET 2022 important topics and weightage of each topic. This will help students in managing the NEET preparation schedule effectively. Candidates must have clarity of concepts and they must learn all the important formulae to solve numerical problems quickly and effortlessly. Practicing questions from NEET previous year’s question papers and attempting mock tests is also helpful for candidates to strengthen their command over the subject.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET 2022 Important Topics For Physics

Some of the important chapters of NEET 2022 Physics are mentioned below and candidates are advised not to miss any of these chapters.

Motion of System Of Particles and Rigid Body

Properties of bulk matter

Oscillations and Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Optics

Electronic devices

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics: Class 12

Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage I Electrostatics 9%

Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields

Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance II Current Electricity 8%

Chapter-3: Current Electricity III Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism 5%

Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter IV Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8%

Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter-7: Alternating Current V Electromagnetic Waves 5%

Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves VI Optics 10%

Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter-10: Wave Optics VII Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6%

Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter VIII Atoms & Nuclei 3%

Chapter-12: Atoms

Chapter-13: Nuclei IX Electronic Devices 9%

Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics





NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics: Class 11