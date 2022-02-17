NEET 2022: UG Medical Entrance Test Likely In June Or July, Says Report

  • Home
NEET UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the only entrance exam for aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other allied courses at a medical college in the country.

Feb 17, 2022

NEET 2022 Date: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination, will likely be conducted in June or July, 2022. As per discussions between the Education and Health Ministry, NEET UG 2022 will take place between the third week of June and the first week of July, reported the Times of India.

NEET UG is conducted by the Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the only entrance exam for aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other allied courses at a medical college in the country.

The same report also says there is a possibility that the undergraduate engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2022 will be conducted twice this year, instead of four times like last year, in April and May.

Last year, after postponement due to COVID-19, the exam was held in September. The NTA included optional questions in NEET 2021 to rationalise syllabus cut by different boards in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no official information yet if NEET 2022 will also have optional questions like last year.

The application process for NEET 2021 was divided into two phases. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before results.

Apart from MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses, the NEET exam is now used for admission to BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

For both NEET and JEE, the NTA had removed candidates' age criterion from the tie-breaking policy last year. This means a candidate older in age no longer gets preference in the rank list.

