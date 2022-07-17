NEET 2022 live updates; guidelines on UG medical entrance exam, other tips

NEET 2022 UG Paper: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held today, July 17. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted as a centre-based test for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in medical colleges. NEET UG will be held for 18,72,341 medical aspirants. With Covid around, medical aspirants will be required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status. The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4 inch x 6 inch photograph, on the NEET admit card.

NEET 2022 admit card is available on the official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the NEET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.