NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Medical Entrance Test For Over 18 Lakh Candidates Today; Dress Code, Other Guidelines
NEET UG 2022: NTA NEET UG exam today for over 18 lakh aspirants. Follow live updates on exam guidelines, admit card details and reporting time.
NEET 2022 UG Paper: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held today, July 17. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted as a centre-based test for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in medical colleges. NEET UG will be held for 18,72,341 medical aspirants. With Covid around, medical aspirants will be required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status. The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4 inch x 6 inch photograph, on the NEET admit card.
Latest: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!
Don't Miss: Check your admission chances in BHMS/BAMS/other AYUSH Colleges at All India Level, Check Now!
NEET 2022 admit card is available on the official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To access the NEET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.
Live updates
NEET UG 2022: NTA NEET UG exam for over 18 lakh aspirants today. Follow live updates on exam guidelines, admit card details and reporting time.
Admit Card NEET 2022 New Link
The NTA NEET admit card download link is available at neet.nta.nic.in.
Neet.nta.nic.in: Reporting Time For NEET 2022 UG
NEET UG 2022 reporting time is 1 pm. The gate closing time, however, has been set at 1:30 pm.
NEET UG 2022: What Is The Dress Code For NEET Exam For Female?
- Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted.
- Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.
- Items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc are prohibited.
- Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items etc are also prohibited.
In case, a candidate reaches the examination in cultural/ customary dress they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, that is, 12:30 pm. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.
NEET 2022 UG Exam Today
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is to be held today, July 17, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the all-India level medical entrance exam at 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Read More