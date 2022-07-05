  • Home
  • #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants: Medical Candidates Urge PM Modi To Postpone NEET UG 2022 Exam

Medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants. However, the NTA has not confirmed any postponement.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 6:29 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 aspirants want exam to be postponed
New Delhi:

With just few days left for the commencement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022, the demand to postpone the medical entrance test has grown larger. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam in pen and paper mode on July 17. Medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants. However, the NTA has not confirmed any postponement of the exam yet.

The NEET admit card 2022 is expected to be released soon. The candidates who have registered for the medical entrance test will be able to download the NEET UG admit card 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in.

A medical aspirant taking to Twitter said: "Sir please Postpone NEET UG because we didn't got a fair prepration time. Please provide us more time then we are ready to give the exam without any issue."

Another said: "Just 30 days sir. Please understand the pressure on us. Being a dropper it's really unfair for us. It's a serious matter. It's disturbing! NTA please postpone neet by 30 days."

"Please do postpone NEET. We can't concentrate on studies. large backlogs are yet to be cleared and that too within 3 months is hectic," another UG medical aspirant said.

"Modi ji! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 please postpone NEET UG and do justice to all NEET UG aspirants and help to reduce their mental stress," another user wrote.

