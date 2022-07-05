PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants: Medical Candidates Urge PM Modi To Postpone NEET UG 2022 Exam

NEET UG 2022 aspirants want exam to be postponed

With just few days left for the commencement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022, the demand to postpone the medical entrance test has grown larger. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam in pen and paper mode on July 17. Medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants. However, the NTA has not confirmed any postponement of the exam yet.

Students Liked: Just study 32% of NEET syllabus and score upto 100% (Most Scoring Chapters & topics). Download Free! Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Don't Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Latest : NEET Rank Booster - Video e-Lectures, Unlimited Mock Tests, Study Material & Faculty Support, Get it Now

The NEET admit card 2022 is expected to be released soon. The candidates who have registered for the medical entrance test will be able to download the NEET UG admit card 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

A medical aspirant taking to Twitter said: "Sir please Postpone NEET UG because we didn't got a fair prepration time. Please provide us more time then we are ready to give the exam without any issue."

#PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants



Sir please Postpone NEET UG because we didn't got a fair prepration time



Please provide us more time then we are ready to give the exam without any issue 🙏🏻🙏🏻@narendramodi @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia — Kanishk Patel (@Kanishk72852903) July 5, 2022

Another said: "Just 30 days sir. Please understand the pressure on us. Being a dropper it's really unfair for us. It's a serious matter. It's disturbing! NTA please postpone neet by 30 days."

#PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants@EduMinOfIndia @pmo @dpradhanbjp

Just 30 days sir. Please understand the pressure on us. Being a dropper it's really unfair for us.

It's a serious matter. It's disturbing! @DG_NTA please postpone neet by 30 days. — shiva (@shiva23381494) July 5, 2022

"Please do postpone NEET. We can't concentrate on studies. large backlogs are yet to be cleared and that too within 3 months is hectic," another UG medical aspirant said.

Please do postpone NEET. We can't concentrate on studies. large backlogs are yet to be cleared and that too within 3 months is hectic. #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants — Trash (@EuphoriaForeve8) July 5, 2022

"Modi ji! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 please postpone NEET UG and do justice to all NEET UG aspirants and help to reduce their mental stress," another user wrote.