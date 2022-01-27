NEET 2022: Things To Remember Before Applying For The Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2022 registration: Things to know before applying

An official update on NEET 2022 exam date and the registration process and exam date is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses in medical colleges across the country. Registration for NEET 2021 will be held on neet.nta.nic.in. Students can also visit nta.ac.in for information related to the exam.

Last year, the NTA had made some changes to the exam. To rationalise syllabus reduction by different school education boards due to COVID-19, the NTA included optional questions in NEET.

Since many boards have cut board exam syllabus this year as well, the NTA may include optional questions this year as well.

The application process for NEET was divided into two phases. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before results.

Apart from MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses, the NEET exam is now used for admission to BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

The NTA had also removed candidates' age criterion from the tie-breaking policy. This means a candidate older in age no longer gets preference in the rank list.

NEET is a highly-competitive exam and to ace this, in addition to using the best books and study materials, aspirants should take mock tests, solve sample papers and previous years’ question papers.