NEET: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Plea Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling In Medical Exam

Image credit: File The matter will now be heard on June 8

NEET 2022: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea by medical students seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats under the All-India Quota (AIQ) in the NEET 2021. A vacation bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose asked the counsel appearing for the candidates to serve a copy of the petition to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), National Board of Examination, and the Centre. READ MORE | #NTAdeferNEETUG: Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand NEET 2022 Exam Postponement

Students Liked: Just study 32% of NEET syllabus and score upto 100% (Most Scoring Chapters & topics). Download Free! Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Don't Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Latest : NEET Rank Booster - Video e-Lectures, Unlimited Mock Tests, Study Material & Faculty Support, Get it Now

“Let the advance copy of the petition be served on Ms. Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General who may get instructions in the matter. The petitioner may serve one advance copy of the petition in the Central Agency also,” the bench said. The matter will now be heard on June 8.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The petition filed by Astha Goel and others has sought a direction to MCC to conduct a special stray round of counselling to allow the candidates to participate for the vacant seats, available after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ. The petitioners also sought a direction to MCC to provide the exact number of vacant seats after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)