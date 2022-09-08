  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date

NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date

NEET UG 2022 Result Live: A total of 9,93,069 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022, the pass percentage recorded at 56.27 per cent.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 11:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

20 Children From Underprivileged Families Qualify In NEET UG 2022
Haziq Pervez Lone From Shopian Secures All India Rank 10 In NEET UG Exams
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here Are Official Websites For State Quota Counselling
"NEET UG 2022 Rank Doesn't Affect Your Career Much," Says Delhi Topper Vatsa Ashish Batra
4 NEET UG Candidates Score Identical Marks, Rajasthan Girl Ranked First Due To NTA's Tie-Breaker Policy
NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Drops Across All Categories For UG Medical Admission
NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date
NEET UG 2022 result is available at neet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). A total of 9,93,069 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 out of 17,64,571 candidates appeared recording a pass percentage of 56.27 per cent. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule. A total of 50 candidates have made it to the NEET UG 2022 toppers list. Direct Link to check NEET Result 2022; Scorecard, Cutoff of top colleges and more.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU and AMU. The MCC website will update the details of NEET counselling 2022 soon.

This year, girls have performed better than their male counterparts. While the pass percentage of the female candidates is 56.33 per cent, it is 56.20 per cent for male candidates.

The NEET UG 2022 scorecard is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the NEET 2022 scorecard using the NEET application number, date of birth and security pin.

NEET Result 2022: How to Download Scorecard

  1. Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under Latest Announcement
  3. On the next window enter credentials including NTA NEET application number and date of birth
  4. Click and access the NEET 2022 result
  5. Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

Live updates

NEET Result 2022 (Out) Live: NEET result is available at neet.nta.nic.in; toppers list, cut-off scores, scorecard details.

11:00 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Topper 2022 List

AIR 1- Tanishka

AIR 2- Vatsa Ashish Batra

AIR 3- Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

AIR 4- Rucha Pawashe



10:33 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Cut-Off For MBBS Programme

Based on the NEET 2022 results, around 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. The MBBS cut-off will vary with the colleges medical aspirants want to take admission to.

10:16 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'NEET UG 2022 result' link
  3. Enter the log in credentials like application number and date of birth
  4. NEET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result PDF and take a print out for further use.
09:51 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Pass Marks For NEET 2022

The candidates belonging to General, General-EWS category must secure at least 50th percentile marks to qualify the NEET UG 2022 examination. While Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates should score 40th percentile and candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities (PwD) must score 45th percentile to qualify NEET UG examination.

09:49 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022 : Official Websites

  • nta.ac.in 
  • ntaresults.nic.in 
  • neet.nta.nic.in
09:35 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Exam Total Marks

The NEET exam total marks is 720.

09:19 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG Result 2022: Marking Scheme

  • Correct answer: four marks (+4)
  • Incorrect answer: minus one mark (-1)
  • Unanswered or marked for review will be given no mark (0)
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
  • If all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
  • If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error
  • Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions
09:15 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022: Toppers

Tanishka from Rajasthan earned the top spot in the NEET UG 2022 exam, while Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi came second and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule came third.

08:46 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling Process

With the release of the NTA NEET UG 2022 results, medical students will be eligible to register for the MCC counselling procedure. The registration dates for round 1 NEET UG MCC counselling will be announced soon.

07:58 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Cut-Off: Category-Wise Comparison From Previous Years

Category

Cut-Off Percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2022

NEET Cut-Off 2021

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

General

50th

715-117

720-138

720-147

General-PH

45th

116-105

137-122

146-129

SC

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

ST

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

OBC

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

104-93

121-108

128-113

07:38 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Result: List Of Website

  • National Testing Agency: nta.ac.in
  • NTA's result website: ntaresults.nic.in
  • NEET results website: neet.nta.nic.in
07:26 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022 Topper

Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra in second place, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule in third, and Rucha Pawashe finished in fourth place. This year, a total of 50 candidates are in NEET 2022 merit list.

07:12 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Result: Full Form Of Medical Courses

  1. MBBS - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
  2. BDS - Bachelor of Dental Surgery
  3. BHMS - Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
  4. BUMS - Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery
  5. BAMS - Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery
  6. BPT - Bachelor of Physio Therapy
  7. BVSc - Bachelor of Veterinary Science
  8. BNYS - Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences
  9. BSMS - Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery 
  10. BSc Nursing - Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
07:04 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Cut-Off

The NTA NEET cut-off for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result.

06:41 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Result: Pass Percentage Recorded At 56.27 Per Cent

A total of 9,93,069 candidates (56.27 per cent) qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year.

06:26 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

In NEET UG 2022, about 4.29 lakh (4,29,160) male candidates and 5.63 lakh (5,63,902) female candidates have qualified the exam. The girls have performed better, the pass percentage of the female candidates was 56.33 per cent, while the pass percentage of male candidates was 56.20 per cent.

06:06 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Topper

AIR 1- Tanishka

AIR 2- Vatsa Ashish Batra

AIR 3- Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

AIR 4- Rucha Pawashe

05:34 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Results: Cut-Off Percentile

  • General- 50th 
  • General-PH- 45th 
  • SC- 40th 
  • ST- 40th 
  • OBC- 40th 
  • SC/ST/OBC-PH- 40th
05:11 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Result: MBBS AIQ Seats Reservation

  • SC: 15 per cent
  • ST: 7.5 per cent
  • PwBD: 5 per cent horizontal reservation
  • OBC: 27 per cent
  • EWS: 10 per cent
04:47 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Overview

NationalityNEET UG 2022
RegisteredAppearedQualified
Indian18,70,0151,76,24769,91,629
Foreigner771676424
NRI910851558
OCI647568458
PIO---
Total18,72,34317,64,5719,93,069
04:36 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off: Category-Wise Pass Candidates

Category

Qualifying Criteria

NEET(UG) 2022

MarksRange

No. of Candidates

UR/EWS

50th Percentile

715-117

8,81,402

OBC

40th Percentile

116-93

74,458

SC

40th Percentile

116-93

26,087

ST

40th Percentile

116-93

10,565

UR / EWS and PH

45th Percentile

116-105

328

OBC and PH

40th Percentile

104-93

160

SC and PH

40th Percentile

104-93

56

ST and PH

40th Percentile

104-93

13

Total


9,93,069

04:26 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies will release the NEET 2022 counselling schedule soon.  The candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 examination are eligible to apply for admission through NEET UG 2022 cut-offs and percentile marks.

04:05 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Cut-Off 2022 For MBBS Government College

Category

NEET 2022 Cut-Off

NEET 2022 Cut-Off Marks

General

50th percentile

715-117

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

116-93

General-PwD

45th percentile

116-105

SC/ST/OBC-PwD

40th percentile

104-93
03:47 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

Rank

Institutes

Location

1

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

New Delhi

2

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Chandigarh

3

Christian Medical College

Vellore

4

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

Bangalore

5

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

6

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Puducherry

7

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Lucknow

8

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

9

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Thiruvananthapuram

10

Kasturba Medical College

Manipal

03:30 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Who Is Vatsa Ashish Batra NEET UG 2022 AIR 2 Rank Holder?

Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi has scored 715 same as the topper Tanishka, but bagged the second rank due to the NTA's tie-breaking policy. Sharing his success strategy, Vatsa said: "Apart from preparing from the study materials, I attempted mock tests regularly for the last two months and also practiced previous year's question papers." Read Here

03:22 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022 Topper: Delhi Boy Vatsa Ashish Batra Bags AIR 2

Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi has secured AIR 2 in NEET UG 2022. Vatsa has secured 715 marks (99.99 percentile).

Vatsa Ashish NEET UG AIR 2 Rank Holder

03:08 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: How To Choose Best MBBS College

The candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 examination might facing challenges like- how to choose best MBBS college. Medical aspirants who are confused about choosing the best MBBS college and have doubts related to NEET UG 2022 can join the webinar scheduled on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and can also check the direct link given here. Webinar Link- How To Choose The Best-Fit MBBS College

02:43 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Here's What NEET Topper AIR 39 Has To Say

“I firmly believe that there is no substitute to hard work and perseverance. I cannot stress enough about how NCERT Books which are integral when it comes to preparing for NEET. During the pandemic, my teachers at SAI International guided me through and through with clearing all my doubts and assisted me in every way possible to prepare for both CBSE and NEET simultaneously. My parents were my prominent sources of encouragement while the preparatory process.” 

- Priya Somadutta Nayak, SAI International School, Bhubaneshwar

02:33 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Counselling 2022: Top 10 Dental Colleges In India

Rank

Institutes

Location

1

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Chennai

2

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Udupi

3

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Pune

4

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Delhi

5

King George`s Medical University

Lucknow

6

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Mangaluru

7

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Mangalore

8

SRM Dental College

Chennai

9

Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

Nagpur

10

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Bhubaneswar

02:16 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG Cut-Off Drops For All Categories

NEET Cut-Off 2022: The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including SC, ST and OBCs has also dropped. Read More

01:42 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Cut-Off Comparison


Category

Cut-Off Percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2022

NEET Cut-Off 2021

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

General

50th

715-117

720-138

720-147

General-PH

45th

116-105

137-122

146-129

SC

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

ST

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

OBC

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

104-93

121-108

128-113


01:34 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Neet.nta.nic.in Result: BAMS Colleges

  • IMS BHU - Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University
  • Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, Gurgaon
  • Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Pune
  • Patanjali Ayurved College, Haridwar
  • Government Ayurved College and Hospital, Nagpur
  • K G Mittal Ayurvedic College, Mumbai
  • KUHS Thrissur - Kerala University of Health Sciences
01:21 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Out; What's Next

The NTA NEET UG 2022 result being out, medical aspirants will now be able to register for the MCC counselling process. The registration for round 1 NEET UG MCC counselling date will be intimated soon.

01:10 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Counselling 2022 Dates Soon For Over 9 Lakh NEET UG Qualified Candidates

As many as 9,93,069 candidates have qualifed NEET 2022 UG exam, out of which 4,29,160 are male, 5,63,902 are female and seven are transgender students.


01:01 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Neet.nta.nic.in Result 2022 College Predictor

The NEET college predictor will help medical aspirants know their admission chances in medical colleges based on some parameters including all India rank, marks obtained and candidate category.

12:47 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG Toppers 2022: Why 4 Different Ranks On Same Marks?

Tanishka bagged the top rank by NTA, followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra in second place, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule in third, and Rucha Pawashe in AIR 4.  With the same marks of 715, as many as four NEET toppers have different ranks, which is due to the NEET 2022 tie-breaking rule.

12:42 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Neet.nta.nic.in Login Credentials

The NEET nta nic in 2022 login credentials including roll numbers, dates of birth or NEET application numbers will be required to access NTA NEET result 2022.

12:28 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Neet.nta.nic.in Result Date Highlights

NEET 2022 Exam: July 17

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Release Date: August 31

NEET NTA Answer Key Last Date To Challenge: September 2

NTA NEET 2022 Re-Exam: September 4

NTA NEET UG Result 2022: September 7

NTA NEET Final Answer Key: September 8

12:25 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Toppers

Rajasthan girl Tanishka secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022, while Delhi boy Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged second position and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule got the third position.

12:19 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Exam Toppers

Rajasthan girl Tanishka secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022, while Delhi boy Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged second position and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule got the third position.

12:06 PM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

BDS Cutoff For NEET 2022

Based on the NEET 2022 results, around 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. The BDS cut-off will vary with the colleges medical aspirants want to take admission to.

11:50 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NTA NEET 2023 Exam Date

The NEET 2023 exam date is not announced yet. NTA will announce the NEET 2023 exam date later.

11:43 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Counselling 2022 Dates Soon

The NEET counseling 2022 dates will be out soon. The UG NEET counselling 2022 dates will be updated on the mcc.nic.in official website.


11:33 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG Result 2022: Drip In Cut-Off

The cut-off 2022 for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result. 

neet, neet result, nta neet result, neet.nta.nic.inNEET UG 2022 Cut-Off

11:27 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result: 'Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy,' Says Topper Tanishka

Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank one in the NEET UG exam 2022 by scoring 715 marks (99.99 percentile). The topper wishes to be a doctor as through this noble profession, one can help the needy. Tanishka hopes to pursue MBBS from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS Delhi). "I want to do specialisation in cardio, neuro or oncology," she said. Read More about the NEET UG Topper Here

11:21 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result: Counselling Process

Step 1: Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment

Step 2: Document verification

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Seat allotment

Step 5: Confirmation of seat

Step 6: Reporting to allotted college

11:15 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG Result 2022 Marking Scheme

  1. Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

  2. Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

  3. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)

  4. If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options

  5. If all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

  6. If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error

  7. Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions

11:09 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; No Option To Challenge

Candidates are not allowed to raise objections to the final answer key of NEET UG 2022. The final answer key is used for the calculation of NEET result 2022. NEET final answer key has been released at neet.nta.nic.in.

11:07 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Counselling 2022: Reservation Of AIQ Seats

This is the reservation policy for all-India quota. States have their own reservation policy for the 85 per cent seats. 

  • SC: 15 per cent
  • ST: 7.5 per cent
  • PwBD: 5 per cent horizontal reservation
  • OBC: 27 per cent
  • EWS: 10 per cent
10:56 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Www.mcc.nic.in NEET UG 2022 Counselling

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU and AMU. Candidates will have to apply for 15 per cent All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.

10:50 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Results Out; NEET Counselling 2022 Dates Soon

The NEET counseling 2022 dates will be announced soon. The mcc.nic.in official website will update the UG NEET counselling 2022 date.

10:44 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Ntaneet.nic. in Result: NEET Exam Total Marks

The NEET exam total marks is 720. Tanishka who scored 715 with percentile score 99.9997733 has topped NEET UG 2022.


10:38 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Neet.nta.nic.in 2022 Result Cut-Off


Category

NEET 2022 Cut-Off

NEET 2022 Cut-Off Marks

General

50th percentile

715-117

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

116-93

General-PwD

45th percentile

116-105

SC/ST/OBC-PwD

40th percentile

104-93
10:31 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NTA NEET Answer Key At Neet.nta.nic.in

NTA has issued the final NEET UG answer key for all the sets of question papers. The direct link to check NEET UG 2022 answer key is available on the neet.nta.nic.in. NEET Answer Key Direct Link

10:24 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Ntaneet.nic. in Result Direct Links

Three links are active on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website to download NEET 2022 UG scorecard. To access the NEET scorecard 2022, medical aspirants will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

DIRECT LINK 1 || DIRECT LINK 2 || DIRECT LINK 3

10:16 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022

The NEET result 2022 that was declared on September 7 saw a dip in the cut-off marks. The cut-off 2022 for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result. 

10:04 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

West Bengal NEET Topper 2022

A total of four candidates from West Bengal has featured in the NEET UG 2022 merit list this year. The toppers are Sayantani Chatterjee (Rank 11), Anuska Mandal (Rank 14), Debankita Bera (Rank 22), Avilash Bhaduri (Rank 26).

09:55 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Has NEET 2022 Result Declared?

The NEET 2022 result has been declared, the result link is available on the official website- ntaresults.nic.in. 

09:50 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Who Is Tanishka NEET Topper?

Rajasthan girl Tanishka has topped the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. Sharing her success strategy, Tanishka said she studied daily for 6- 7 hours. "NEET students should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute," the topper said.

09:47 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Who Came First In NEET 2022?

Rajasthan Girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022. Tanishka secured 715 marks (99.99 percentile). 

09:43 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

Who Is The Topper Of NEET 2022 UG?

Rajasthan girl Tanishka secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022, while Delhi boy Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged second position and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule got the third position. 

NEET result, NEET result 2022, NEET UG toppers, NEET toppers

09:36 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022 : Official Websites

  • nta.ac.in 
  • ntaresults.nic.in 
  • neet.nta.nic.in.              

et result, neet result 2022, neet result date, neet result 2022 date, nta neet, neet ug, neet 2022 ug, neet exam, neet answer key, nta neet 2022, neet answer key 2022, neet 2022, neet results, www.neet.nta.nic, neet.nta.nic .in, neet syllabus 2022 pdf download, neet aspirants 2022, neet nat.nic.in, neet 2022 latest news, neet .nta .nic.in, neet.nta.nic.in results

09:29 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Cut-Off Percentile

General- 50th 

General-PH- 45th 

SC- 40th 

ST- 40th 

OBC- 40th 

SC/ST/OBC-PH- 40th. 

09:28 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result: Log-in Credentials

  1. NEET 2022 Roll number
  2. Ntaneet.nic.in login 2022 Registration Number
  3. Password
  4. Date of birth.
09:26 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result: Cut-Off Drop For All Categories

The cut-off for general category candidates dropped to 715-117 from 720-138 last year. The cut-off for all categories witnessed a significant drop this year. 


09:19 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Top Medical Colleges

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
  • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
  • Christian Medical College
  • National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  • Banaras Hindu University.
09:14 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Process

  1. Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment
  2. Documents verification
  3. Choice filling and locking
  4. Seat allotment
  5. Confirmation of seat
  6. Reporting to allotted college.
09:09 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: How Many Foreigners Qualify For NEET?

A total of 424 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam out of 676 candidates appeared. The pass percentage of the foreigner candidates is 62.72 per cent.   et result, neet result 2022, neet result date, neet result 2022 date, nta neet, neet ug, neet 2022 ug, neet exam, neet answer key, nta neet 2022, neet answer key 2022, neet 2022, neet results, www.neet.nta.nic, neet.nta.nic .in, neet syllabus 2022 pdf download, neet aspirants 2022, neet nat.nic.in, neet 2022 latest news, neet .nta .nic.in, neet.nta.nic.in results

09:00 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Transgender Pass Percentage

A total of seven candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year out of eleven candidates appeared. A total of eleven candidates registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. 

08:55 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG Result 2022: Meet Delhi Topper

Vatsa Ashish Batra is the Delhi (NCT) topper of the NEET UG 2022 this year. Mr Batra has secured rank 2 in the NEET UG exam this year. 

08:48 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Qualifying Marks

For the general category candidates, the NEET 2022 cut-off percentile is 50th, SC/ ST/ OBC- 40th, General- PH- 45th.

08:45 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET 2022 Toppers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released merit list of 50 candidates this year. Rajasthan girl Tanishka topped the NEET UG 2022 exam this year followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule. 

08:38 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Pass Percentage In National Capital

A total of 35,113 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam out of 46,221 candidates appeared. The pass percentage in the National Capital, Delhi touched 75.96 per cent. 

08:32 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Percentile

nta neet, neet topper, neet 2022 topper, nta neet 2022, nta result, neet, nta result, nta. nic. in, neet. nic. in, nta result 2022 neet.nta.nic.in, neet cut off, nta. neet. nic. in, nta neet result 2022, neet ug neet

08:30 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Percentile

nta neet, neet topper, neet 2022 topper, nta neet 2022, nta result, neet, nta result, nta. nic. in, neet. nic. in, nta result 2022 neet.nta.nic.in, neet cut off, nta. neet. nic. in, nta neet result 2022, neet ug neet

08:26 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Male, Female Pass Percentage

A total of 4.29 lakh (4,29,160) male candidates and 5.63 lakh (5,63,902) female candidates have qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. The  girls have performed better, the pass percentage of  the female candidates was 56.33 per cent, male was 56.20 per cent. Also Read 

08:21 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under Latest Announcement
  3. On the next window enter credentials including NTA NEET application number and date of birth
  4. Click and access the NEET 2022 result
  5. Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.
08:17 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result Available At Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 result is available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download scorecard using the application number and date of birth. 

08:13 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off

NTA NEET cut-off this year for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result. 

08:08 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result Out, 56.27% Candidates Qualify

A total of 56.27 per cent candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. Over 9 lakh (9,93,069) candidates qualified in the NEET 2022 exam this year. 


08:02 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result Out, Rajasthan Girl Tanishka Tops

Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule. This year, a total of 50 candidates are in NEET 2022 merit list

07:57 AM IST
Sept. 8, 2022

NEET Result 2022 Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA)  has declared the result for the  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). A total of 56.27 per cent candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam successfully this year. Also Read

Click here for more Education News
NEET Results NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow
Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here
Kota University Result 2022 Declared For BA Final Year; Direct Link Here
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced 2022 Result On September 11; Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................