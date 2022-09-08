NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date
NEET UG 2022 Result Live: A total of 9,93,069 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022, the pass percentage recorded at 56.27 per cent.
NEET UG 2022 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). A total of 9,93,069 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 out of 17,64,571 candidates appeared recording a pass percentage of 56.27 per cent. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule. A total of 50 candidates have made it to the NEET UG 2022 toppers list. Direct Link to check NEET Result 2022; Scorecard, Cutoff of top colleges and more.
Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now
Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU and AMU. The MCC website will update the details of NEET counselling 2022 soon.
This year, girls have performed better than their male counterparts. While the pass percentage of the female candidates is 56.33 per cent, it is 56.20 per cent for male candidates.
The NEET UG 2022 scorecard is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the NEET 2022 scorecard using the NEET application number, date of birth and security pin.
NEET Result 2022: How to Download Scorecard
- Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
- On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under Latest Announcement
- On the next window enter credentials including NTA NEET application number and date of birth
- Click and access the NEET 2022 result
- Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.
Live updates
NEET Result 2022 (Out) Live: NEET result is available at neet.nta.nic.in; toppers list, cut-off scores, scorecard details.
NEET Topper 2022 List
AIR 1- Tanishka
AIR 2- Vatsa Ashish Batra
AIR 3- Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule
AIR 4- Rucha Pawashe
NEET 2022 Cut-Off For MBBS Programme
Based on the NEET 2022 results, around 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. The MBBS cut-off will vary with the colleges medical aspirants want to take admission to.
NEET 2022 Result: How To Check
- Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the 'NEET UG 2022 result' link
- Enter the log in credentials like application number and date of birth
- NEET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result PDF and take a print out for further use.
Pass Marks For NEET 2022
The candidates belonging to General, General-EWS category must secure at least 50th percentile marks to qualify the NEET UG 2022 examination. While Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates should score 40th percentile and candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities (PwD) must score 45th percentile to qualify NEET UG examination.
NEET Result 2022 : Official Websites
- nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Exam Total Marks
The NEET exam total marks is 720.
NEET UG Result 2022: Marking Scheme
- Correct answer: four marks (+4)
- Incorrect answer: minus one mark (-1)
- Unanswered or marked for review will be given no mark (0)
- If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
- If all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
- If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error
- Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions
NEET UG 2022: Toppers
Tanishka from Rajasthan earned the top spot in the NEET UG 2022 exam, while Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi came second and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule came third.
NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling Process
With the release of the NTA NEET UG 2022 results, medical students will be eligible to register for the MCC counselling procedure. The registration dates for round 1 NEET UG MCC counselling will be announced soon.
NEET 2022 Cut-Off: Category-Wise Comparison From Previous Years
Category
Cut-Off Percentile
NEET Cut-Off 2022
NEET Cut-Off 2021
NEET 2020 Cut-Off
General
50th
715-117
720-138
720-147
General-PH
45th
116-105
137-122
146-129
SC
40th
116-93
137-108
146-113
ST
40th
116-93
137-108
146-113
OBC
40th
116-93
137-108
146-113
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
104-93
121-108
128-113
NEET 2022 Result: List Of Website
- National Testing Agency: nta.ac.in
- NTA's result website: ntaresults.nic.in
- NEET results website: neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2022 Topper
Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra in second place, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule in third, and Rucha Pawashe finished in fourth place. This year, a total of 50 candidates are in NEET 2022 merit list.
NEET 2022 Result: Full Form Of Medical Courses
- MBBS - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
- BDS - Bachelor of Dental Surgery
- BHMS - Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
- BUMS - Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery
- BAMS - Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery
- BPT - Bachelor of Physio Therapy
- BVSc - Bachelor of Veterinary Science
- BNYS - Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences
- BSMS - Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery
- BSc Nursing - Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
NEET 2022 Cut-Off
The NTA NEET cut-off for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result.
NEET 2022 Result: Pass Percentage Recorded At 56.27 Per Cent
A total of 9,93,069 candidates (56.27 per cent) qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year.
NEET Result 2022: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage
In NEET UG 2022, about 4.29 lakh (4,29,160) male candidates and 5.63 lakh (5,63,902) female candidates have qualified the exam. The girls have performed better, the pass percentage of the female candidates was 56.33 per cent, while the pass percentage of male candidates was 56.20 per cent.
NEET 2022 Topper
AIR 1- Tanishka
AIR 2- Vatsa Ashish Batra
AIR 3- Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule
AIR 4- Rucha Pawashe
NEET 2022 Results: Cut-Off Percentile
- General- 50th
- General-PH- 45th
- SC- 40th
- ST- 40th
- OBC- 40th
- SC/ST/OBC-PH- 40th
NEET 2022 Result: MBBS AIQ Seats Reservation
- SC: 15 per cent
- ST: 7.5 per cent
- PwBD: 5 per cent horizontal reservation
- OBC: 27 per cent
- EWS: 10 per cent
NEET UG 2022 Overview
|Nationality
|NEET UG 2022
|Registered
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Indian
|18,70,015
|1,76,2476
|9,91,629
|Foreigner
|771
|676
|424
|NRI
|910
|851
|558
|OCI
|647
|568
|458
|PIO
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18,72,343
|17,64,571
|9,93,069
NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off: Category-Wise Pass Candidates
Category
Qualifying Criteria
NEET(UG) 2022
MarksRange
No. of Candidates
UR/EWS
50th Percentile
715-117
8,81,402
OBC
40th Percentile
116-93
74,458
SC
40th Percentile
116-93
26,087
ST
40th Percentile
116-93
10,565
UR / EWS and PH
45th Percentile
116-105
328
OBC and PH
40th Percentile
104-93
160
SC and PH
40th Percentile
104-93
56
ST and PH
40th Percentile
104-93
13
Total
9,93,069
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates
The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies will release the NEET 2022 counselling schedule soon. The candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 examination are eligible to apply for admission through NEET UG 2022 cut-offs and percentile marks.
NEET Cut-Off 2022 For MBBS Government College
Category
NEET 2022 Cut-Off
NEET 2022 Cut-Off Marks
General
50th percentile
|715-117
SC/ST/OBC
40th percentile
|116-93
General-PwD
45th percentile
|116-105
SC/ST/OBC-PwD
40th percentile
|104-93
NEET Result 2022: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
|Rank
Institutes
Location
|1
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
New Delhi
|2
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Chandigarh
|3
Christian Medical College
Vellore
|4
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences
Bangalore
|5
Banaras Hindu University
Varanasi
|6
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Puducherry
|7
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Lucknow
|8
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Coimbatore
|9
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
Thiruvananthapuram
|10
Kasturba Medical College
Manipal
NEET Result 2022: Who Is Vatsa Ashish Batra NEET UG 2022 AIR 2 Rank Holder?
Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi has scored 715 same as the topper Tanishka, but bagged the second rank due to the NTA's tie-breaking policy. Sharing his success strategy, Vatsa said: "Apart from preparing from the study materials, I attempted mock tests regularly for the last two months and also practiced previous year's question papers." Read Here
NEET Result 2022 Topper: Delhi Boy Vatsa Ashish Batra Bags AIR 2
Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi has secured AIR 2 in NEET UG 2022. Vatsa has secured 715 marks (99.99 percentile).
NEET Result 2022: How To Choose Best MBBS College
The candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 examination might facing challenges like- how to choose best MBBS college. Medical aspirants who are confused about choosing the best MBBS college and have doubts related to NEET UG 2022 can join the webinar scheduled on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and can also check the direct link given here. Webinar Link- How To Choose The Best-Fit MBBS College
NEET Result 2022: Here's What NEET Topper AIR 39 Has To Say
“I firmly believe that there is no substitute to hard work and perseverance. I cannot stress enough about how NCERT Books which are integral when it comes to preparing for NEET. During the pandemic, my teachers at SAI International guided me through and through with clearing all my doubts and assisted me in every way possible to prepare for both CBSE and NEET simultaneously. My parents were my prominent sources of encouragement while the preparatory process.”
- Priya Somadutta Nayak, SAI International School, Bhubaneshwar
NEET Counselling 2022: Top 10 Dental Colleges In India
Rank
Institutes
Location
1
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Chennai
2
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
Udupi
3
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Pune
4
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Delhi
5
King George`s Medical University
Lucknow
6
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Mangaluru
7
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
Mangalore
8
SRM Dental College
Chennai
9
Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
Nagpur
10
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Bhubaneswar
NEET UG Cut-Off Drops For All Categories
NEET Cut-Off 2022: The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including SC, ST and OBCs has also dropped. Read More
NEET 2022 Cut-Off Comparison
Category
Cut-Off Percentile
NEET Cut-Off 2022
NEET Cut-Off 2021
NEET 2020 Cut-Off
General
50th
715-117
720-138
720-147
General-PH
45th
116-105
137-122
146-129
SC
40th
116-93
137-108
146-113
ST
40th
116-93
137-108
146-113
OBC
40th
116-93
137-108
146-113
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
104-93
121-108
128-113
Neet.nta.nic.in Result: BAMS Colleges
- IMS BHU - Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University
- Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, Gurgaon
- Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Pune
- Patanjali Ayurved College, Haridwar
- Government Ayurved College and Hospital, Nagpur
- K G Mittal Ayurvedic College, Mumbai
- KUHS Thrissur - Kerala University of Health Sciences
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Out; What's Next
The NTA NEET UG 2022 result being out, medical aspirants will now be able to register for the MCC counselling process. The registration for round 1 NEET UG MCC counselling date will be intimated soon.
NEET Counselling 2022 Dates Soon For Over 9 Lakh NEET UG Qualified Candidates
As many as 9,93,069 candidates have qualifed NEET 2022 UG exam, out of which 4,29,160 are male, 5,63,902 are female and seven are transgender students.
Neet.nta.nic.in Result 2022 College Predictor
The NEET college predictor will help medical aspirants know their admission chances in medical colleges based on some parameters including all India rank, marks obtained and candidate category.
NEET UG Toppers 2022: Why 4 Different Ranks On Same Marks?
Tanishka bagged the top rank by NTA, followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra in second place, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule in third, and Rucha Pawashe in AIR 4. With the same marks of 715, as many as four NEET toppers have different ranks, which is due to the NEET 2022 tie-breaking rule.
Neet.nta.nic.in Login Credentials
The NEET nta nic in 2022 login credentials including roll numbers, dates of birth or NEET application numbers will be required to access NTA NEET result 2022.
Neet.nta.nic.in Result Date Highlights
NEET 2022 Exam: July 17
NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Release Date: August 31
NEET NTA Answer Key Last Date To Challenge: September 2
NTA NEET 2022 Re-Exam: September 4
NTA NEET UG Result 2022: September 7
NTA NEET Final Answer Key: September 8
NEET UG 2022 Toppers
Rajasthan girl Tanishka secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022, while Delhi boy Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged second position and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule got the third position.
NEET UG 2022 Exam Toppers
Rajasthan girl Tanishka secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022, while Delhi boy Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged second position and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule got the third position.
BDS Cutoff For NEET 2022
Based on the NEET 2022 results, around 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. The BDS cut-off will vary with the colleges medical aspirants want to take admission to.
NTA NEET 2023 Exam Date
The NEET 2023 exam date is not announced yet. NTA will announce the NEET 2023 exam date later.
NEET Counselling 2022 Dates Soon
The NEET counseling 2022 dates will be out soon. The UG NEET counselling 2022 dates will be updated on the mcc.nic.in official website.
NEET UG Result 2022: Drip In Cut-Off
The cut-off 2022 for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result.
NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off
NEET UG 2022 Result: 'Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy,' Says Topper Tanishka
Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank one in the NEET UG exam 2022 by scoring 715 marks (99.99 percentile). The topper wishes to be a doctor as through this noble profession, one can help the needy. Tanishka hopes to pursue MBBS from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS Delhi). "I want to do specialisation in cardio, neuro or oncology," she said. Read More about the NEET UG Topper Here
NEET UG 2022 Result: Counselling Process
Step 1: Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment
Step 2: Document verification
Step 3: Choice filling and locking
Step 4: Seat allotment
Step 5: Confirmation of seat
Step 6: Reporting to allotted college
NEET UG Result 2022 Marking Scheme
Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)
If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
If all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped then four marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error
Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions
NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; No Option To Challenge
Candidates are not allowed to raise objections to the final answer key of NEET UG 2022. The final answer key is used for the calculation of NEET result 2022. NEET final answer key has been released at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Counselling 2022: Reservation Of AIQ Seats
This is the reservation policy for all-India quota. States have their own reservation policy for the 85 per cent seats.
- SC: 15 per cent
- ST: 7.5 per cent
- PwBD: 5 per cent horizontal reservation
- OBC: 27 per cent
- EWS: 10 per cent
Www.mcc.nic.in NEET UG 2022 Counselling
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU and AMU. Candidates will have to apply for 15 per cent All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.
NEET UG 2022 Results Out; NEET Counselling 2022 Dates Soon
The NEET counseling 2022 dates will be announced soon. The mcc.nic.in official website will update the UG NEET counselling 2022 date.
Ntaneet.nic. in Result: NEET Exam Total Marks
The NEET exam total marks is 720. Tanishka who scored 715 with percentile score 99.9997733 has topped NEET UG 2022.
Neet.nta.nic.in 2022 Result Cut-Off
Category
NEET 2022 Cut-Off
NEET 2022 Cut-Off Marks
General
50th percentile
|715-117
SC/ST/OBC
40th percentile
|116-93
General-PwD
45th percentile
|116-105
SC/ST/OBC-PwD
40th percentile
|104-93
NTA NEET Answer Key At Neet.nta.nic.in
NTA has issued the final NEET UG answer key for all the sets of question papers. The direct link to check NEET UG 2022 answer key is available on the neet.nta.nic.in. NEET Answer Key Direct Link
Ntaneet.nic. in Result Direct Links
Three links are active on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website to download NEET 2022 UG scorecard. To access the NEET scorecard 2022, medical aspirants will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.
NEET Result 2022
The NEET result 2022 that was declared on September 7 saw a dip in the cut-off marks. The cut-off 2022 for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result.
West Bengal NEET Topper 2022
A total of four candidates from West Bengal has featured in the NEET UG 2022 merit list this year. The toppers are Sayantani Chatterjee (Rank 11), Anuska Mandal (Rank 14), Debankita Bera (Rank 22), Avilash Bhaduri (Rank 26).
Has NEET 2022 Result Declared?
The NEET 2022 result has been declared, the result link is available on the official website- ntaresults.nic.in.
Who Is Tanishka NEET Topper?
Rajasthan girl Tanishka has topped the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. Sharing her success strategy, Tanishka said she studied daily for 6- 7 hours. "NEET students should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute," the topper said.
Who Came First In NEET 2022?
Rajasthan Girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022. Tanishka secured 715 marks (99.99 percentile).
Who Is The Topper Of NEET 2022 UG?
Rajasthan girl Tanishka secured rank 1 in NEET UG 2022, while Delhi boy Vatsa Ashish Batra bagged second position and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule got the third position.
NEET Result 2022 : Official Websites
- nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Result 2022: Cut-Off Percentile
General- 50th
General-PH- 45th
SC- 40th
ST- 40th
OBC- 40th
SC/ST/OBC-PH- 40th.
NEET UG 2022 Result: Log-in Credentials
- NEET 2022 Roll number
- Ntaneet.nic.in login 2022 Registration Number
- Password
- Date of birth.
NEET UG 2022 Result: Cut-Off Drop For All Categories
The cut-off for general category candidates dropped to 715-117 from 720-138 last year. The cut-off for all categories witnessed a significant drop this year.
NEET Result 2022: Top Medical Colleges
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Christian Medical College
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Banaras Hindu University.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Process
- Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment
- Documents verification
- Choice filling and locking
- Seat allotment
- Confirmation of seat
- Reporting to allotted college.
NEET Result 2022: How Many Foreigners Qualify For NEET?
A total of 424 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam out of 676 candidates appeared. The pass percentage of the foreigner candidates is 62.72 per cent.
NEET Result 2022: Transgender Pass Percentage
A total of seven candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year out of eleven candidates appeared. A total of eleven candidates registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam this year.
NEET UG Result 2022: Meet Delhi Topper
Vatsa Ashish Batra is the Delhi (NCT) topper of the NEET UG 2022 this year. Mr Batra has secured rank 2 in the NEET UG exam this year.
NEET 2022 Qualifying Marks
For the general category candidates, the NEET 2022 cut-off percentile is 50th, SC/ ST/ OBC- 40th, General- PH- 45th.
NEET 2022 Toppers
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released merit list of 50 candidates this year. Rajasthan girl Tanishka topped the NEET UG 2022 exam this year followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule.
NEET Result 2022: Pass Percentage In National Capital
A total of 35,113 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam out of 46,221 candidates appeared. The pass percentage in the National Capital, Delhi touched 75.96 per cent.
NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Percentile
NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Percentile
NEET Result 2022: Male, Female Pass Percentage
A total of 4.29 lakh (4,29,160) male candidates and 5.63 lakh (5,63,902) female candidates have qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. The girls have performed better, the pass percentage of the female candidates was 56.33 per cent, male was 56.20 per cent. Also Read
NEET Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
- Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
- On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under Latest Announcement
- On the next window enter credentials including NTA NEET application number and date of birth
- Click and access the NEET 2022 result
- Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.
NEET UG 2022 Result Available At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 result is available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download scorecard using the application number and date of birth.
NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off
NTA NEET cut-off this year for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result.
NEET UG 2022 Result Out, 56.27% Candidates Qualify
A total of 56.27 per cent candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. Over 9 lakh (9,93,069) candidates qualified in the NEET 2022 exam this year.
NEET UG 2022 Result Out, Rajasthan Girl Tanishka Tops
Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule. This year, a total of 50 candidates are in NEET 2022 merit list
NEET Result 2022 Out
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). A total of 56.27 per cent candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam successfully this year. Also Read