NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date

NEET UG 2022 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). A total of 9,93,069 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 out of 17,64,571 candidates appeared recording a pass percentage of 56.27 per cent. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule. A total of 50 candidates have made it to the NEET UG 2022 toppers list. Direct Link to check NEET Result 2022; Scorecard, Cutoff of top colleges and more.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU and AMU. The MCC website will update the details of NEET counselling 2022 soon.

This year, girls have performed better than their male counterparts. While the pass percentage of the female candidates is 56.33 per cent, it is 56.20 per cent for male candidates.

The NEET UG 2022 scorecard is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the NEET 2022 scorecard using the NEET application number, date of birth and security pin.

NEET Result 2022: How to Download Scorecard