NEET 2022 LIVE: Registration By Tomorrow, Updates On Exam Date, Syllabus

NEET 2022 application form 2022 soon at nta.ac.in

NEET 2022 Application Form: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) registration will likely begin from tomorrow, April 7, an NTA official told Careers360. NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Apart from these two, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in. NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Any change in the eligibility criteria, exam pattern will be notified during the release of NEET 2022 UG application form.

Confirming the NEET UG 2022 registration date, an NTA official told Careers360, "The application process for NEET 2022 will be commenced by tomorrow. The application window may go live tonight."

From last year, NEET scores have been in use for admission to undergraduate Nursing and Life Sciences programmes. Till 2020, NEET scores were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary programmes. Now, it also includes BSC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences.

The NEET UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

