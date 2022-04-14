NEET 2022 Registration: Details On NTA NEET UG Exam Pattern, Application Fee, Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock Details On NTA NEET UG 2022 Exam Pattern, Application Fee, Documents Required.

NEET 2022 Registration: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 application process is underway. The undergraduate (UG) medical aspirants desirous to get enrolled in medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary can apply and register at neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the NEET UG 2022 registrations on May 6. The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test.

The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages. NEET 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET 2022 Registration: Exam Pattern

NEET 2022 question paper will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, the NEET 2022 information bulletin said.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern (Source: Neet.nta.nic.in)

To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects, it added.

NEET 2022 Registration: Application Fee

The application fee for the NEET UG 2022 has been increased this year. The registration fees for general category has been increased to Rs 1,600 which was Rs 1,500 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay Rs 8,500, which was Rs 7,500 last year.

The application fees for the reserved category candidates are, EWS/ OBC- NCL- Rs 1,500, SC/ ST- Rs 800.

What Are The Documents Required For NEET Registration 2022

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

Postcard size photo

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

The recent photograph, NTA said, should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.