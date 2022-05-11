Image credit: Shutterstock NTA NEET 2022 registration will be closed soon

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 registration will be closed soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the application process for NEET 2022 on May 15. Medical aspirants can register themselves for the NTA NEET 2022 for undergraduate through the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages. NEET 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" link. Register yourself and fill in the NEET 2022 application form. Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee. Download and take a printout.

NEET 2022 Registration: Direct Link

NEET 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the NEET UG 2022 has been increased this year. The registration fees for general category has been increased to Rs 1,600 which was Rs 1,500 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay Rs 8,500, which was Rs 7,500 last year.

The application fees for the reserved category candidates are, EWS/ OBC- NCL- Rs 1,500, SC/ ST- Rs 800.

Documents Required For NEET 2022 Registration

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

Postcard size photo

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

The recent photograph, NTA said, should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.