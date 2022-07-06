NEET 2022 rank booster launched

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. Candidates who will appear for the NEET 2022 exam must be in their last leg of preparation. To help the undergraduate medical aspirants prepare as there is a lot less time to study the entire syllabus, Careers360 has launched the "NEET 2022 Rank Booster." With the NEET 2022 rank booster programme's smart study material, an aspirant can get smart study material, video e-lectures, faculty support, and unlimited mock tests with analysis to understand the preparation level and performance analysis.

"The NEET 2022 rank booster contains the crux of the entire NEET UG 2022 syllabus. It also covers most asked concepts and most difficult concepts," according to Careers360 NEET 2022 rank booster website.

The NEET 2022 smart study material contains over 5,000 concepts with videos, including most difficult and asked concepts, and previous year question papers. An applicant can get an advanced report with their strengths and weaknesses, the aspirants’ current preparation levels and their overall improvement areas with the performance analysis of NEET 2022 rank booster programme. Interested students can buy the course by paying Rs 6,999.

"This E-learning medium facilitates a smooth learning of important concepts, even among shy students. This product will help you immerse in an engaging experience and be better prepared for NEET exam", a statement on the NEET 2022 rank booster website said.

NEET 2022 Rank Booster: Features

This is an intensive course

This course aims to help student score better marks in NEET attempt by focusing mainly on most asked and most difficult concepts.

The full mock test will give a student feel of NEET online test as conducted by NTA

