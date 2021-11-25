NEET 2022: Previous Year’s Question Papers

NEET previous year question papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in offline mode for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses in the country. Candidates preparing for NEET 2022 should practice previous year’s question papers as it plays a crucial role in preparation. NEET last year question papers can be downloaded from the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

Benefits of practicing NEET question papers

Practicing NEET UG previous year papers will help candidates understand the exam pattern

Candidates become familiar with the NEET marking scheme and understand the level and type of questions asked in the exam

Aspirant will get an idea about the weightage given to each chapter in the NEET 2022 exam and can plan the preparation accordingly

Solving NEET previous year’s question papers regularly helps to enhance the speed and make fewer mistakes

Candidates can analyze the concepts from which questions are frequently asked in the exam and can prepare these concepts thoroughly

Managing time is the key factor to score well in the NEET exam and solving previous year papers and attempting mock tests helps in time management for the final exam

Candidates should be well informed about the NEET 2022 exam pattern and marking scheme before starting their preparation.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern

Particulars NEET exam pattern Duration 3 Hours Type of questions Multiple Choice questions Number of questions 200 (180 to be answered) Subject-wise questions Physics - Section A: 35 questions

Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered) Chemistry - Section A: 35 questions

Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered) Botany- Section A: 35 questions

Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered) Zoology- Section A: 35 questions

Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered) NEET marking scheme 4 marks for every correct answer and one mark deducted for each wrong attempt



