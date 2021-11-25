NEET 2022: Previous Year’s Question Papers

NEET 2022: Candidates preparing for NEET 2022 should practice previous year’s question papers as it plays a crucial role in preparation.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 1:07 pm IST

NEET previous year question papers
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in offline mode for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses in the country. Candidates preparing for NEET 2022 should practice previous year’s question papers as it plays a crucial role in preparation. NEET last year question papers can be downloaded from the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

Benefits of practicing NEET question papers

  • Practicing NEET UG previous year papers will help candidates understand the exam pattern

  • Candidates become familiar with the NEET marking scheme and understand the level and type of questions asked in the exam

  • Aspirant will get an idea about the weightage given to each chapter in the NEET 2022 exam and can plan the preparation accordingly

  • Solving NEET previous year’s question papers regularly helps to enhance the speed and make fewer mistakes

  • Candidates can analyze the concepts from which questions are frequently asked in the exam and can prepare these concepts thoroughly

  • Managing time is the key factor to score well in the NEET exam and solving previous year papers and attempting mock tests helps in time management for the final exam

Candidates should be well informed about the NEET 2022 exam pattern and marking scheme before starting their preparation.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern

Particulars

NEET exam pattern

Duration

3 Hours

Type of questions

Multiple Choice questions

Number of questions

200 (180 to be answered)

Subject-wise questions

Physics - Section A: 35 questions
Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered)

Chemistry - Section A: 35 questions
Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered)

Botany- Section A: 35 questions
Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered)

Zoology- Section A: 35 questions
Section B: 15 questions (10 to be answered)

NEET marking scheme

4 marks for every correct answer and one mark deducted for each wrong attempt


