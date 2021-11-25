NEET 2022: Previous Year’s Question Papers
NEET 2022: Candidates preparing for NEET 2022 should practice previous year’s question papers as it plays a crucial role in preparation.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in offline mode for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses in the country. Candidates preparing for NEET 2022 should practice previous year’s question papers as it plays a crucial role in preparation. NEET last year question papers can be downloaded from the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.
Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here
Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here
Benefits of practicing NEET question papers
Practicing NEET UG previous year papers will help candidates understand the exam pattern
Candidates become familiar with the NEET marking scheme and understand the level and type of questions asked in the exam
Aspirant will get an idea about the weightage given to each chapter in the NEET 2022 exam and can plan the preparation accordingly
Solving NEET previous year’s question papers regularly helps to enhance the speed and make fewer mistakes
Candidates can analyze the concepts from which questions are frequently asked in the exam and can prepare these concepts thoroughly
Managing time is the key factor to score well in the NEET exam and solving previous year papers and attempting mock tests helps in time management for the final exam
Candidates should be well informed about the NEET 2022 exam pattern and marking scheme before starting their preparation.
NEET 2022 Exam Pattern
Particulars
NEET exam pattern
Duration
3 Hours
Type of questions
Multiple Choice questions
Number of questions
200 (180 to be answered)
Subject-wise questions
Physics - Section A: 35 questions
Chemistry - Section A: 35 questions
Botany- Section A: 35 questions
Zoology- Section A: 35 questions
NEET marking scheme
4 marks for every correct answer and one mark deducted for each wrong attempt