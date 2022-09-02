NEET 2022: Previous Year Cut-Off For MBBS Admission To Government Medical College

Image credit: Shutterstock Previous year NEET cut-off for MBBS admission to government medical college

NEET 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET) 2022 examination for undergraduate admissions is now over and the final answer key will be available on September 7. Candidates seeking admission to the top government colleges in India are looking forward to the cut-off of the institutes for pursuing the MBBS programme. However, the medical aspirants can check the NEET UG cut-off 2021 for All India Quota (AIQ) tabulated below to make an analysis as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in government colleges.

The NEET 2021 cut-off percentile for the General category was 50th and for the General (Physically Handicapped) PH category was 45th. For the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category the NEET 2021 cut-off was 40th percentile.

NEET 2022 AIQ Cut-Off For Government Medical Colleges

Medical Colleges NEET 2021 Cut-Off Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 1179 VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 143 University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 215 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 414 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 37720 Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai 773 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 1623 Stanley Medical College, Chennai 6146 Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak 6379 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 53 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 227

