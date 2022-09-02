NEET 2022: Previous Year Cut-Off For MBBS Admission To Government Medical College
Candidates looking forward to the NEET UG cut-off of the top medical colleges can check the previous year's cut-off here.
NEET 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET) 2022 examination for undergraduate admissions is now over and the final answer key will be available on September 7. Candidates seeking admission to the top government colleges in India are looking forward to the cut-off of the institutes for pursuing the MBBS programme. However, the medical aspirants can check the NEET UG cut-off 2021 for All India Quota (AIQ) tabulated below to make an analysis as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in government colleges.
The NEET 2021 cut-off percentile for the General category was 50th and for the General (Physically Handicapped) PH category was 45th. For the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category the NEET 2021 cut-off was 40th percentile.
NEET 2022 AIQ Cut-Off For Government Medical Colleges
|Medical Colleges
|NEET 2021 Cut-Off
|Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|1179
|VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|143
|University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|215
|Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|414
|Government Medical College, Chandigarh
|37720
|Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|773
|King George's Medical University, Lucknow
|1623
|Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|6146
|Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
|6379
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|53
|Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
|227
NEET Cut-Off 2021
Category
NEET cut-off percentile
NEET cut-off scores 2021
General category
50th
720-138
SC/ST/OBC
40th
137-108
General-PH
45th
137-122
SC/ST/OBC -PH
40th
121-108