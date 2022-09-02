NEET 2022: Previous Year Cut-Off For MBBS Admission To Government Medical College

  • Home
Candidates looking forward to the NEET UG cut-off of the top medical colleges can check the previous year's cut-off here.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 1:22 pm IST

Previous year NEET cut-off for MBBS admission to government medical college
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET) 2022 examination for undergraduate admissions is now over and the final answer key will be available on September 7. Candidates seeking admission to the top government colleges in India are looking forward to the cut-off of the institutes for pursuing the MBBS programme. However, the medical aspirants can check the NEET UG cut-off 2021 for All India Quota (AIQ) tabulated below to make an analysis as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in government colleges.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now

The NEET 2021 cut-off percentile for the General category was 50th and for the General (Physically Handicapped) PH category was 45th. For the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category the NEET 2021 cut-off was 40th percentile.

NEET 2022 AIQ Cut-Off For Government Medical Colleges

Medical CollegesNEET 2021 Cut-Off
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi1179
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi143
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi215
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi414
Government Medical College, Chandigarh37720
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai773
King George's Medical University, Lucknow1623
Stanley Medical College, Chennai6146
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak6379
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi53
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry227

NEET Cut-Off 2021

Category

NEET cut-off percentile

NEET cut-off scores 2021

General category

50th

720-138

SC/ST/OBC

40th

137-108

General-PH

45th

137-122

SC/ST/OBC -PH

40th

121-108


