NEET 2022 Preparation Tips By Experts To Clear Medical Entrance Test

NEET 2022 preparation tips

Candidates preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) would now have an idea of the exam pattern. But an update on the medical entrance test is awaited as to when the test will be held and when the application process will start. Candidates can meanwhile keep preparing by following the last year’s exam pattern. To avoid stress before the exam, Saurabh Kumar, Academics Director, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) has provided tips to ease the students.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins! Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

NEET is the sole exam conducted in pen and paper based mode for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country. Candidates can follow this information related to the medical entrance test and guidelines to follow during the preparation phase.

Preparation Tips For NEET 2022

NEET Syllabus: Medical aspirants must keep in mind the NEET syllabus while preparing for the test. NEET UG question paper will cover three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The total marks as per last year paper pattern was 720 and candidates had to answer 180 questions.

Focus on Physics: Because of the high number of theoretical and quantitative numerical challenges involved, Mr Kumar says, clearing Physics part of NEET applicants may be a tough task for many aspirants. NEET 2022 applicants must devote a certain amount of time to Physics along with the other subjects.

NCERT Books: NEET question paper is based on the NCERT syllabus and therefore NCERT books are highly recommended for NEET 2022. An aspirant who attentively has read the NCERT books would be able to answer the majority of the NEET exam questions with ease. It is also worth remembering that NCERT books account for 60-70 percent of the NEET test, the expert adds.

Timetable and Self Written Notes: Students may easily divide and give individual attention to each topic with the help of a well-planned timetable, allowing them to cover the entire course. One of the most crucial NEET preparation tips for better learning and memorising content is to take notes. It also helps with information recollection.

“Highlight the points that you believe are the most significant while taking notes so that you can quickly read them,” the Director in a statement said.

Mock Tests and Previous Year Question Papers: Solving previous year's question papers will help students not only analyse trends but also provide insight and suggestions regarding what might be asked in NEET 2022. Solving mock test also allows an aspirant to improve time management abilities.