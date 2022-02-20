NEET 2022 Preparation: Subject-Wise List Of Best Books

Image credit: shutterstock.com Here are books to read for the preparation of NEET 2022

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. Around 15 lakh students appear in NEET UG every year. To ace such a competitive examination, aspirants should carefully choose their study material. Experts and previous years’ toppers say NCERT textbooks are most important for NEET preparation.

After having a basic idea of concepts using NCERT textbooks, referring to other books for NEET 2022 will help candidates in their preparation, improve speed and accuracy level.

NEET 2022: Best Books

NEET 2022 best books for the three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) – are given below:

NEET 2022: Books For Biology

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Objective Botany by Ansari

Pradeep Guide on Biology

GR Bathla Publications for Biology

NEET 2022: Books For Physics

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma DC Pandey Physics for NEET Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker Fundamental Physics by Pradeep Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov.

NEET 2022: Books For Chemistry