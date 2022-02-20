  • Home
NEET 2022 Preparation: Subject-Wise List Of Best Books

NEET 2022 exam dates will be announced soon. The candidates who are preparing for medical entrance exam should follow these books

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 12:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Here are books to read for the preparation of NEET 2022
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. Around 15 lakh students appear in NEET UG every year. To ace such a competitive examination, aspirants should carefully choose their study material. Experts and previous years’ toppers say NCERT textbooks are most important for NEET preparation.

After having a basic idea of concepts using NCERT textbooks, referring to other books for NEET 2022 will help candidates in their preparation, improve speed and accuracy level.

NEET 2022: Best Books

NEET 2022 best books for the three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) – are given below:

NEET 2022: Books For Biology

  • Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
  • Objective Biology by Dinesh
  • Objective Botany by Ansari
  • Pradeep Guide on Biology
  • GR Bathla Publications for Biology

NEET 2022: Books For Physics

  1. Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma
  2. DC Pandey Physics for NEET
  3. Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker
  4. Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
  5. Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov.

NEET 2022: Books For Chemistry

  • Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
  • ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern
  • Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
  • Dinesh Chemistry Guide
  • Practice books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical).
