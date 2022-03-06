  • Home
NEET 2022 Preparation: Recommended Books For The 3 Subjects

NEET 2022: An official update regarding NEET 2022 date and time is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the undergraduate medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

Here is the list of some recommended books for NEET 2022 preparation
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2022: An official update regarding NEET 2022 date and time is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the undergraduate medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. NEET is a highly competitive exam. Around 15 lakh students appear in NEET UG every year and as seen in the past years, the pass percentage is usually around 50-55 per cent. To ace such a competitive examination, aspirants should carefully choose their study material. Experts and previous years’ toppers say NCERT textbooks are most important for NEET preparation.

After having a basic idea of concepts using NCERT textbooks, referring to other books for NEET 2022 will help candidates in their preparation.

Here is the list of some recommended books for NEET 2022 preparation.

NEET 2022: Best Books For Physics

  • Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

  • DC Pandey Physics for NEET

  • Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

  • Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

  • Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

NEET 2022: Best Books For Biology

  • Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

  • Objective Biology by Dinesh

  • Objective Botany by Ansari

  • Pradeep Guide on Biology

  • GR Bathla Publications for Biology

NEET 2022: Best Books For Chemistry

  • Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

  • ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

  • Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

  • Dinesh Chemistry Guide

  • Practice books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

