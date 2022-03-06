NEET 2022 Preparation: Recommended Books For The 3 Subjects
NEET 2022: An official update regarding NEET 2022 date and time is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the undergraduate medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. NEET is a highly competitive exam. Around 15 lakh students appear in NEET UG every year and as seen in the past years, the pass percentage is usually around 50-55 per cent. To ace such a competitive examination, aspirants should carefully choose their study material. Experts and previous years’ toppers say NCERT textbooks are most important for NEET preparation.
After having a basic idea of concepts using NCERT textbooks, referring to other books for NEET 2022 will help candidates in their preparation.
Here is the list of some recommended books for NEET 2022 preparation.
NEET 2022: Best Books For Physics
Concepts of Physics by HC Verma
DC Pandey Physics for NEET
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker
Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
NEET 2022: Best Books For Biology
Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
Objective Biology by Dinesh
Objective Botany by Ansari
Pradeep Guide on Biology
GR Bathla Publications for Biology
NEET 2022: Best Books For Chemistry
Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
Dinesh Chemistry Guide
Practice books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)