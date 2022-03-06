NEET 2022 Preparation: Recommended Books For The 3 Subjects

Image credit: Shutterstock Here is the list of some recommended books for NEET 2022 preparation

NEET 2022: An official update regarding NEET 2022 date and time is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the undergraduate medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. NEET is a highly competitive exam. Around 15 lakh students appear in NEET UG every year and as seen in the past years, the pass percentage is usually around 50-55 per cent. To ace such a competitive examination, aspirants should carefully choose their study material. Experts and previous years’ toppers say NCERT textbooks are most important for NEET preparation.

After having a basic idea of concepts using NCERT textbooks, referring to other books for NEET 2022 will help candidates in their preparation.

Here is the list of some recommended books for NEET 2022 preparation.

NEET 2022: Best Books For Physics

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

DC Pandey Physics for NEET

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

NEET 2022: Best Books For Biology

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Objective Botany by Ansari

Pradeep Guide on Biology

GR Bathla Publications for Biology

NEET 2022: Best Books For Chemistry