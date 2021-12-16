NEET 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2022 preparation (representational)

Preparation for the NEET 2022 requires sincere efforts, hard work and a smart study plan to clear the exam. With the increasing competition, aspirants need to have an effective preparation strategy. Having an idea of the NEET chapter-wise weightage is an advantage for candidates as they can devise a preparation plan accordingly. Also, it helps them to decide the importance of each chapter and how many marks it is expected to fetch.

The chapter-wise weightage has been determined on the basis of the previous year NEET question papers.

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Biology

Chapter Weightage out of 100 Diversity in Living World 14% Cell Structure and Function 5% Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants 9% Plant Physiology 6% Human Physiology 20% Reproduction 9% Genetics and Evolution 18% Biotechnology and Its Applications 3% Biology and Human Welfare 4% Ecology and environment 12%

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Chemistry

Name of the Chapter NEET chapter-wise weightage Basic concepts of chemistry 2% Structure of Atom 3% Classification of elements and periodicity in properties 3% Chemical Bonding and molecular structure 5% States of Matter: Gases and liquids 2% Solid-state 2% Thermodynamics 9% Equilibrium 6% Redox Reactions 1% Solutions 5% Electrochemistry 4% Chemical kinetics 3% Surface Chemistry 1% General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements 1% Hydrogen 3% s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) 1% Some p-Block elements 1% d and f Block Elements 4% Coordination compounds 4% Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques 2% Hydrocarbons 3% Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 1% Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 8% Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 3% Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 1% Biomolecules 3% Polymers 3% Chemistry in Everyday Life 4% Environmental Chemistry 1%

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Physics