NEET 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology
Having an idea of the NEET chapter-wise weightage is an advantage for candidates as they can devise a preparation plan accordingly.
Preparation for the NEET 2022 requires sincere efforts, hard work and a smart study plan to clear the exam. With the increasing competition, aspirants need to have an effective preparation strategy. Having an idea of the NEET chapter-wise weightage is an advantage for candidates as they can devise a preparation plan accordingly. Also, it helps them to decide the importance of each chapter and how many marks it is expected to fetch.
The chapter-wise weightage has been determined on the basis of the previous year NEET question papers.
NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Biology
Chapter
Weightage out of 100
Diversity in Living World
14%
Cell Structure and Function
5%
Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
9%
Plant Physiology
6%
Human Physiology
20%
Reproduction
9%
Genetics and Evolution
18%
Biotechnology and Its Applications
3%
Biology and Human Welfare
4%
Ecology and environment
12%
NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Chemistry
Name of the Chapter
NEET chapter-wise weightage
Basic concepts of chemistry
2%
Structure of Atom
3%
Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
3%
Chemical Bonding and molecular structure
5%
States of Matter: Gases and liquids
2%
Solid-state
2%
Thermodynamics
9%
Equilibrium
6%
Redox Reactions
1%
Solutions
5%
Electrochemistry
4%
Chemical kinetics
3%
Surface Chemistry
1%
General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements
1%
Hydrogen
3%
s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)
1%
Some p-Block elements
1%
d and f Block Elements
4%
Coordination compounds
4%
Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques
2%
Hydrocarbons
3%
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
1%
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
8%
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
3%
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
1%
Biomolecules
3%
Polymers
3%
Chemistry in Everyday Life
4%
Environmental Chemistry
1%
NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Physics
Class XI
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage
I
Physical-world and measurement
2%
Chapter–1: Physical World
Chapter–2: Units and Measurements
II
Kinematics
3%
Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line
Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane
III
Laws of Motion
3%
Chapter–5: Laws of Motion
IV
Work, Energy and Power
4%
Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power
V
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
5%
Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
VI
Gravitation
2%
Chapter–8: Gravitation
VII
Properties of Bulk Matter
3%
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter
VIII
Thermodynamics
9%
Chapter–12: Thermodynamics
IX
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
3%
Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory
X
Oscillation & Waves
3%
Chapter–14: Oscillations
Chapter–15: Waves
Class XII
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage
I
Electrostatics
9%
Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields
Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
II
Current Electricity
8%
Chapter-3: Current Electricity
III
Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism
5%
Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter
IV
Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current
8%
Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction
Chapter-7: Alternating Current
V
Electromagnetic Waves
5%
Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves
VI
Optics
10%
Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
Chapter-10: Wave Optics
VII
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
6%
Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
VIII
Atoms & Nuclei
3%
Chapter-12: Atoms
Chapter-13: Nuclei
IX
Electronic Devices
9%
Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics
Total
100%