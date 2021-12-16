  • Home
NEET 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology

Having an idea of the NEET chapter-wise weightage is an advantage for candidates as they can devise a preparation plan accordingly.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 6:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2022 preparation (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Preparation for the NEET 2022 requires sincere efforts, hard work and a smart study plan to clear the exam. With the increasing competition, aspirants need to have an effective preparation strategy. Having an idea of the NEET chapter-wise weightage is an advantage for candidates as they can devise a preparation plan accordingly. Also, it helps them to decide the importance of each chapter and how many marks it is expected to fetch.

The chapter-wise weightage has been determined on the basis of the previous year NEET question papers.

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Biology

Chapter

Weightage out of 100

Diversity in Living World

14%

Cell Structure and Function

5%

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

9%

Plant Physiology

6%

Human Physiology

20%

Reproduction

9%

Genetics and Evolution

18%

Biotechnology and Its Applications

3%

Biology and Human Welfare

4%

Ecology and environment

12%

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Chemistry

Name of the Chapter

NEET chapter-wise weightage

Basic concepts of chemistry

2%

Structure of Atom

3%

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

3%

Chemical Bonding and molecular structure

5%

States of Matter: Gases and liquids

2%

Solid-state

2%

Thermodynamics

9%

Equilibrium

6%

Redox Reactions

1%

Solutions

5%

Electrochemistry

4%

Chemical kinetics

3%

Surface Chemistry

1%

General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements

1%

Hydrogen

3%

s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

1%

Some p-Block elements

1%

d and f Block Elements

4%

Coordination compounds

4%

Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques

2%

Hydrocarbons

3%

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

1%

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

8%

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

3%

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

1%

Biomolecules

3%

Polymers

3%

Chemistry in Everyday Life

4%

Environmental Chemistry

1%

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage- Physics

Class XI

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage

I

Physical-world and measurement

2%


Chapter–1: Physical World



Chapter–2: Units and Measurements


II

Kinematics

3%


Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line



Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane


III

Laws of Motion

3%


Chapter–5: Laws of Motion


IV

Work, Energy and Power

4%


Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power


V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%


Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion


VI

Gravitation

2%


Chapter–8: Gravitation


VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

3%


Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids



Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids



Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter


VIII

Thermodynamics

9%


Chapter–12: Thermodynamics


IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%


Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory


X

Oscillation & Waves

3%


Chapter–14: Oscillations



Chapter–15: Waves


Class XII



Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage

I

Electrostatics

9%


Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields



Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance


II

Current Electricity

8%


Chapter-3: Current Electricity


III

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

5%


Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism



Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter


IV

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

8%


Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction



Chapter-7: Alternating Current


V

Electromagnetic Waves

5%


Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves


VI

Optics

10%


Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments



Chapter-10: Wave Optics


VII

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%


Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter


VIII

Atoms & Nuclei

3%


Chapter-12: Atoms



Chapter-13: Nuclei


IX

Electronic Devices

9%


Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics


Total

100%

