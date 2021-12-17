NEET 2022 Preparation: Free Mock Test

NEET 2022 free mock test

A well-devised strategy is required to prepare for the NEET exam to clear the single medical entrance exam in the country. For the preparation of the NEET 2022 exam, the most proven approach is practicing mock tests. It helps candidates to be well acquainted with the exam pattern, analyse their preparation level and develop an effective plan for improvement.

Why are the NEET 2022 Mock tests important?

Mock tests are based on the NEET exam pattern and candidates can get the actual feel of the examination beforehand which will help in boosting their confidence.

Time Management: Duration of NEET exam is 3 hours and attempting mock tests help candidates to manage time so they can attempt all the questions within the stipulated time. Students can plan and divide the time for each subject effectively.

Enhancing Accuracy: Solving mock tests regularly helps candidates to answer the questions with more precision and avoid negative marking.

Analyze the performance: Candidates can be clear about their mistakes, weaknesses and can work on the improvements accordingly.

NEET 2022 aspirants should practice mock tests of different kinds such as subject wise, topic wise, full mock tests. Solving previous years NEET question papers is also very much beneficial for the students.

NEET Exam Pattern