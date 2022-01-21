  • Home
NEET 2022 Preparation: Download Last 5 Years’ Question Papers Here

NEET is a highly-competitive exam and to ace this, in addition to using the best books and study materials, aspirants should take mock tests, solve sample papers and previous years’ question papers.

NEET previous years' question papers with solutions: Links here (representational)
NEET 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate programmes like MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses in medical colleges across the country. The test is conducted once a year and the notification for NEET 2022 is expected soon.

NEET is a highly-competitive exam and to ace this, in addition to using the best books and study materials, aspirants should take mock tests, solve sample papers and previous years’ question papers.

Read | NEET 2022 UG Preparation: Know Important Topics For Physics

Taking mock tests and solving question papers will help the candidates understand the paper pattern and the type of questions asked in the test. The NTA hosts free mock tests for NEET and other tests at nta.ac.in.

Read | NEET 2022 Preparation: Free Mock Test

Here are the direct links to download previous years’ NEET question papers:


Read | NEET 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology

To download NEET question papers and solutions from 2016-20, click here.

NEET is conducted in 13 languages, which include English, Hindi and other regional languages. To download NEET question papers in regional languages, click here.

