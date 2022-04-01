NEET 2022 Notification Expected Soon; Details on Application Process, Exam Dates

NEET 2022 application form expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification is expected soon. An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 will likely be conducted in July and the notification along with the NEET registration details will be issued in April. NEET, administered by National Testing Agency (NTA), is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

The application process for NEET UG is standard. Based on last year’s rules, to apply for NEET UG, students will be first required to register and generate the NEET application Ids. Candidates will also be required to pay an application fee. NEET application form was to be filled in two phases last year -- first before the NEET and the second after the exam but before result.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Apart from these two, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.

NTA has not yet released the NEET application form. Once released, students facing difficulties in filling the NEET forms can also visit the common service centres. With the help of Common Service Centres (CSC), candidates can fill the NEET application form and submit it online.

The NEET UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.