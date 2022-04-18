NEET 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

Image credit: Shutterstock Check list of top medical colleges as per NIRF ranking

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will be held on July 17, the application process for which is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2022 exam for undergraduate medical aspirants as a pen and paper-based test. Candidates desirous of getting enrolled in medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary can apply and register for the NTA NEET 2022 exam at neet.nta.nic.in.

After the medical entrance exam concludes, medical aspirants might be worried about which college to choose for admission to BDS, MBBS, MD, and MS courses. Aspirants planning to appear in NEET UG 2022 can check the list of top medical institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF ranking.

NIRF Ranking: Top Medical Colleges

As per NIRF Ranking 2021, here are the top 10 medical colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

AIIMS Delhi is India's most prestigious medical institution. Candidates who have qualified NEET will be given admission on the basis of their NEET AIR to MBBS and BDS courses via MCC counselling.

AIIMS adhere to the reservation policy of the central government and it is applied only on the seats contributed by AIIMS to AIQ:

SC- 15 per cent

ST- 7.5 per cent

OBC- 27 per cent (non-creamy layer)

PwD- 5 per cent horizontal reservation

EWS- 10 per cent

There are a total of 15 AIIMS institutes in the country including-- AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMSPatna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Bibinagar. 8 AIIMS (Guwahati, Vijaypur, Bilaspur, Madurai, Darbhanga, Kashmir, Rajkot, and Manethi) will soon become functional.

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is a government medical university. Established in 1962, PGIMER is renowned for its research in different rural health and environmental problems. The institute is also recognised as an Institute of National Importance (INI) by the Indian Parliament.

For taking admission into the B.Sc./B.Ph.T. and MD/MS/MDSprogrammes, the candidate must complete 10+2 class level board examination and have earned an MBBS degree from a recognised university respectively with the required valid scores. Besides this, the aspirants have to qualify various entrance exams such as AIIMS IN ICET and Ph.D. entrance test, in order to get admission into the PGIMER.

Rank 3: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Rank 9: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. NEET UG will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

The application fee for the NEET UG 2022 has been increased this year. The registration fees for general category has been increased to Rs 1,600 which was Rs 1,500 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay Rs 8,500, which was Rs 7,500 last year.

The application fees for the reserved category candidates are, EWS/ OBC- NCL- Rs 1,500, SC/ ST- Rs 800.