NEET 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking
Aspirants planning to appear in NEET UG 2022 can check the list of top medical institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF ranking.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will be held on July 17, the application process for which is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2022 exam for undergraduate medical aspirants as a pen and paper-based test. Candidates desirous of getting enrolled in medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary can apply and register for the NTA NEET 2022 exam at neet.nta.nic.in.
After the medical entrance exam concludes, medical aspirants might be worried about which college to choose for admission to BDS, MBBS, MD, and MS courses. Aspirants planning to appear in NEET UG 2022 can check the list of top medical institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF ranking.
NIRF Ranking: Top Medical Colleges
As per NIRF Ranking 2021, here are the top 10 medical colleges in India
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
AIIMS Delhi is India's most prestigious medical institution. Candidates who have qualified NEET will be given admission on the basis of their NEET AIR to MBBS and BDS courses via MCC counselling.
AIIMS adhere to the reservation policy of the central government and it is applied only on the seats contributed by AIIMS to AIQ:
SC- 15 per cent
ST- 7.5 per cent
OBC- 27 per cent (non-creamy layer)
PwD- 5 per cent horizontal reservation
EWS- 10 per cent
There are a total of 15 AIIMS institutes in the country including-- AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMSPatna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Bibinagar. 8 AIIMS (Guwahati, Vijaypur, Bilaspur, Madurai, Darbhanga, Kashmir, Rajkot, and Manethi) will soon become functional.
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is a government medical university. Established in 1962, PGIMER is renowned for its research in different rural health and environmental problems. The institute is also recognised as an Institute of National Importance (INI) by the Indian Parliament.
For taking admission into the B.Sc./B.Ph.T. and MD/MS/MDSprogrammes, the candidate must complete 10+2 class level board examination and have earned an MBBS degree from a recognised university respectively with the required valid scores. Besides this, the aspirants have to qualify various entrance exams such as AIIMS IN ICET and Ph.D. entrance test, in order to get admission into the PGIMER.
Rank 3: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow
Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Rank 9: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal
NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. NEET UG will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.
The application fee for the NEET UG 2022 has been increased this year. The registration fees for general category has been increased to Rs 1,600 which was Rs 1,500 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay Rs 8,500, which was Rs 7,500 last year.
The application fees for the reserved category candidates are, EWS/ OBC- NCL- Rs 1,500, SC/ ST- Rs 800.
