NEET 2022: Last Year's NEET Cut-Off, Minimum Marks For MBBS, BDS Admission
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key, score card.
NEET 2022 Cut-Offs: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key, score card. Along with the NEET answer key and result, the NTA will also release the NEET 2022 cut-offs based on category-wise and course-wise. Candidates are required to secure marks as per the NEET cut-offs required for admission to the medical and allied programmes.
The NEET 2022 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of candidates appeared in the entrance exam, the difficulty level of NEET examination and seats available at the participating colleges. NTA will prepare the all India merit list of NEET qualified candidates on the basis of which the NEET 2022 counselling process will be organised. Below are given the NEET 2021 cut-offs through which medical aspirants can evaluate how much they need to score for securing a seat in a government college.
NEET 2022: Last Year's Cut-Off For MBBS, BDS
Category
NEET cut-off percentile
NEET cut-off 2021 scores
Unreserved
50th percentile
720-138
SC,ST,OBC
40th percentile
137-108
Unreserved-PH
45th percentile
137-122
SC,ST,OBC-PH
40th percentile
121-108
NEET 2021 Cut-Offs For MBBS In Government Colleges
Name of Medical Colleges
|NEET 2021 Cut-Offs
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|1,179
VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|143
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|215
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
|414
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
|37,720
Seth G S Medical College, Mumbai
|773
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
|1,623
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|6,146
Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
|6,379
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|53
|Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
|227
The NEET 2022 examination was held on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh applicants enrolled for the all India medical entrance exams and over 16 lakh (95 per cent) appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.