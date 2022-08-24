  • Home
NEET 2022: Last Year's NEET Cut-Off, Minimum Marks For MBBS, BDS Admission

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key, score card.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 5:15 pm IST

NEET 2022: Last Year's NEET Cut-Off, Minimum Marks For MBBS, BDS Admission
NEET 2022 Last Year's Cut-Off

NEET 2022 Cut-Offs: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key, score card. Along with the NEET answer key and result, the NTA will also release the NEET 2022 cut-offs based on category-wise and course-wise. Candidates are required to secure marks as per the NEET cut-offs required for admission to the medical and allied programmes.

The NEET 2022 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of candidates appeared in the entrance exam, the difficulty level of NEET examination and seats available at the participating colleges. NTA will prepare the all India merit list of NEET qualified candidates on the basis of which the NEET 2022 counselling process will be organised. Below are given the NEET 2021 cut-offs through which medical aspirants can evaluate how much they need to score for securing a seat in a government college.

NEET 2022: Last Year's Cut-Off For MBBS, BDS

Category

NEET cut-off percentile

NEET cut-off 2021 scores

Unreserved

50th percentile

720-138

SC,ST,OBC

40th percentile

137-108

Unreserved-PH

45th percentile

137-122

SC,ST,OBC-PH

40th percentile

121-108

NEET 2021 Cut-Offs For MBBS In Government Colleges

Name of Medical Colleges

NEET 2021 Cut-Offs

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

1,179

VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

143

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

215

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

414

Government Medical College, Chandigarh

37,720

Seth G S Medical College, Mumbai

773

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

1,623

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

6,146

Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

6,379
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi53
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry227

The NEET 2022 examination was held on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh applicants enrolled for the all India medical entrance exams and over 16 lakh (95 per cent) appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
