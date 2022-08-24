NEET 2022: Last Year's NEET Cut-Off, Minimum Marks For MBBS, BDS Admission

NEET 2022 Last Year's Cut-Off

NEET 2022 Cut-Offs: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key, score card. Along with the NEET answer key and result, the NTA will also release the NEET 2022 cut-offs based on category-wise and course-wise. Candidates are required to secure marks as per the NEET cut-offs required for admission to the medical and allied programmes.

The NEET 2022 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of candidates appeared in the entrance exam, the difficulty level of NEET examination and seats available at the participating colleges. NTA will prepare the all India merit list of NEET qualified candidates on the basis of which the NEET 2022 counselling process will be organised. Below are given the NEET 2021 cut-offs through which medical aspirants can evaluate how much they need to score for securing a seat in a government college.

NEET 2022: Last Year's Cut-Off For MBBS, BDS

Category NEET cut-off percentile NEET cut-off 2021 scores Unreserved 50th percentile 720-138 SC,ST,OBC 40th percentile 137-108 Unreserved-PH 45th percentile 137-122 SC,ST,OBC-PH 40th percentile 121-108

NEET 2021 Cut-Offs For MBBS In Government Colleges

Name of Medical Colleges NEET 2021 Cut-Offs Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 1,179 VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 143 University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 215 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 414 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 37,720 Seth G S Medical College, Mumbai 773 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 1,623 Stanley Medical College, Chennai 6,146 Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak 6,379 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 53 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 227

The NEET 2022 examination was held on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh applicants enrolled for the all India medical entrance exams and over 16 lakh (95 per cent) appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.