NEET 2022: Last Day Of Registration, Documents Required, Exam Date, Others

The aspirants who are willing to get admission in undergraduate (UG) medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary can register themselves on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 5:17 pm IST
NEET 2022 exam will be held on July 17, 2022
Image credit: Stutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET 2022 Exam: The registration process for The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which started on April 6, 2022, is currently underway. The aspirants who are willing to get admission in undergraduate (UG) medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary can register themselves on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2022, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test.

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

NTA will conclude the application process for NEET UG 2022 on May 6, 2022. The applicants are required to fill NEET application form within the mentioned date.

Candidates who are desirous to register themselves for NEET 2022, will be required to come up with some important documents while doing the process online. From passport size photographs, postcard size photographs, to scanned signature and thumb impressions, there are many certain documents that should be prepared with the candidates beforehand.

Documents Required For NEET 2020 Application Form

  1. Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size
  2. Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.
  3. Postcard size photo
  4. Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions
  5. Category Certificate (if applicable)
  6. Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)
  7. PwD Certificate (if applicable)
  8. Class 10 pass certificate
  9. The recent photograph- Should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

NEET 2022: Exam Date And Other Details

  • NEET 2022 will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.
  • The test will be held for 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).
  • The centre, date, and shift of NEET UG 2022 examination as indicated on admit card.
  • Display of recorded responses and answer keys to be announced later by the NTA.
