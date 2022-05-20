NEET 2022: Last Date To Submit NTA NEET UG Application Form Today

  • Home
NEET 2022: Medical aspirants who are yet to submit the NEET 2022 application form can visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET registration form 2022 can be submitted by 9 pm today.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 20, 2022 1:44 pm IST

NEET 2022 application process ends today
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, May 20. Earlier, the last day to apply for NTA NEET UG was May 15, 2022. Medical aspirants who are yet to submit the NEET 2022 application form can visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET registration form 2022 can be submitted by 9 pm today, after that, it will not be accepted. The NEET UG application fee can be paid online till 11:50 pm.

The NEET 2022 exam for undergraduate will be conducted on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test and will have 200 questions. The NTA will conduct the NEET exam for a duration of 200 minutes.

NEET exam 2022 will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Go to the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" available on the homepage.
  3. Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  4. Upload all the required documents and pay the NEET UG application fee.
  5. Download the application form and take a printout.

The medical entrance examination will be held at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,600 for general category, while for general-EWS, OBC-NCL category candidates the registration fee is Rs 1,500 to appear for the NEET UG exam.

The female candidates who want to take admission in BSc (Nursing) courses at the AFMS medical colleges will also be required to apply for the NEET UG 2022, the NTA informed.

