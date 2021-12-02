NEET 2022: Know Important Topics For Chemistry
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the only entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country. The competition is fierce and getting admission to a top medical college means there’s no room for silly mistakes. Candidates need to have a strategic approach and a rigorous plan to ace this exam.
In the NEET exam, questions are asked from Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology). Out of all the three sections, chemistry is considered to be the easiest by NEET test takers. Scoring marks in this subject becomes easy if candidates have mastery over the concepts. Having an idea of chapter-wise weightage of concepts will help candidates to strategize a time-plan to be devoted to a particular topic/subject. The weightage is prepared according to the previous year NEET question papers.
NEET: Chapter Wise Weightage- Chemistry
Name of the Chapter
Weightage
Basic concepts of chemistry
2%
Structure of Atom
3%
Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
3%
Chemical Bonding and molecular structure
5%
States of Matter: Gases and liquids
2%
Solid state
2%
Thermodynamics
9%
Equilibrium
6%
Redox Reactions
1%
Solutions
5%
Electrochemistry
4%
Chemical kinetics
3%
Surface Chemistry
1%
General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements
1%
Hydrogen
3%
s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)
1%
Some p-Block elements
1%
d and f Block Elements
4%
Coordination compounds
4%
Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques
2%
Hydrocarbons
3%
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
1%
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
8%
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
3%
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
1%
Biomolecules
3%
Polymers
3%
Chemistry in Everyday Life
4%
Environmental Chemistry
1%