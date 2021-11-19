NEET 2022: How To Score 700+ In The Medical Entrance Exam

National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the only entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam in 2021. The level of competition is rising every year and the race to get admission to the top medical college is getting tough. To successfully crack the entrance exam, candidates need to know the tips to score well, and follow them.

Devise a plan: NEET syllabus covers chapters/units from class 11th and class 12th level. The syllabus is vast and candidates need to make a comprehensive plan to complete the entire syllabus. Candidates should prepare a time table and follow it regularly. The time table should be made so that all the subjects are covered effectively.





Know the exam pattern: It is important for the candidates to be informed about the exam pattern. Complete knowledge of the types of question, marking scheme, subject-wise question distribution helps candidates to strategize for the exam.





Clarity of Concepts: During the preparation, candidates should focus on understanding the concepts. This is of utmost importance. If the concepts will be clear, candidates will be able to solve the questions with ease.





Practice mock test and previous year question papers: Mock tests and previous years’ question papers will help students to know about the level of questions being asked in the exam. It will also help to enhance the speed as well as accuracy.





Revision: Revision is the most important part of NEET 2022 preparation. Candidates should revise the topics studied at regular intervals.



