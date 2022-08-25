NEET 2022: Here’s All About Availability Of Seats Under Different Quotas For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses

NEET 2022 answer key awaited at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 (NEET 2022) answer key date is yet to be announced. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance test on July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers NEET. The responsibility of NTA ends with the declaration of NEET results and after the preparation of the NEET all India rank list. After the NEET result 2022 declaration, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) begins counselling for all India quota seats and state counselling bodies hold the counselling for seats under the NEET state quota.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the NEET counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes. NEET counselling is held in several rounds including a mop-up round and stray vacancy round. AIQ seats include seats in Deemed and Central Universities, ESIC and AFMC institutes. Of the total seats in government colleges, 15 per cent seats are reserved for the AIQ seats, while the remaining will be reserved for 85 per cent state quota seats offered by state counselling authorities.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Seats Available Under Different Quotas

• All India quota seats

• State government quota seats

• Central institutions, universities, deemed universities

• State, management, NRI quota seats in private medical, dental colleges or any private university

• Central pool quota seats

• All seats including NRI quota as well as management quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges

• AIIMS institutes across India, JIPMER

• The counselling for successful candidates for seats under 15 per cent All India quota and 100 per cent including 85 per cent state quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS and RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them