NEET 2022 Exam Preparation: E-Book, Sample Papers On High-Scoring Chapters, Topics

NEET 2022 sample paper, ebook on high-scoring topics, chapters

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17. NEET UG aspirants can prepare for the entrance test by practicing sample papers and taking mock tests. As per the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. To ease the preparation, medical aspirants can check e-books on sample papers with high-scoring chapters and topics based on five years’ analysis.

NEET is the sole exam conducted in pen and paper-based mode for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country. While Section A of NEET 2022 question paper will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

Since last year, NEET scores have been in use for admission to undergraduate Nursing and Life Sciences programmes. Till 2020, NEET scores were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary programmes. Now, it also includes BSC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences.

The NEET 2022 registration facility is open. The last date for NEET application 2022 is May 6. However, candidates can pay the NEET application form 2022 fee by May 7 (up to 11:50 PM). The minimum age for UG medical aspirants to be eligible for NEET 2022 is 17. The NEET UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for candidates belonging to the General Category was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

