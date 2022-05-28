NEET 2022: Paper Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET UG

Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on NEET UG 2022 exam pattern

NEET UG 2022 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 as a pen and paper-based test on July 17, 2022. The NEET 2022 paper will comprise 200 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 200 minutes. The NTA will conduct the NEET UG exam at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each subject in the NEET paper will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section.

While Section A will have 35 questions, section B will consist of 15 questions, out of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

NEET 2022: Weightage Of Chapters

The weightage of chapters in the NTA NEET UG 2022 has been determined on the basis of the previous year's question papers.

NEET UG 2022: Weightage Of Chapters In Biology

Chapter Weightage out of 100 Diversity in Living World 14% Cell Structure and Function 5% Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants 9% Plant Physiology 6% Human Physiology 20% Reproduction 9% Genetics and Evolution 18% Biotechnology and Its Applications 3% Biology and Human Welfare 4% Ecology and environment 12%





NEET UG 2022: Weightage Of Chapters In Chemistry

Chapter Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Basic concepts of chemistry 2% Structure of Atom 3% Classification of elements and periodicity in properties 3% Chemical Bonding and molecular structure 5% States of Matter: Gases and liquids 2% Solid-state 2% Thermodynamics 9% Equilibrium 6% Redox Reactions 1% Solutions 5% Electrochemistry 4% Chemical kinetics 3% Surface Chemistry 1% General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements 1% Hydrogen 3% s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) 1% Some p-Block elements 1% d and f Block Elements 4% Coordination compounds 4% Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques 2% Hydrocarbons 3% Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 1% Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 8% Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 3% Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 1% Biomolecules 3% Polymers 3% Chemistry in Everyday Life 4% Environmental Chemistry 1%





NEET UG 2022: Weightage Of Chapters In Physics

Class 11 Topic / Chapters Weightage Physical-world and measurement 2% Chapter–1: Physical World

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

Kinematics 3% Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

Laws of Motion 3% Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power 4% Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5% Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Gravitation 2% Chapter–8: Gravitation

Properties of Bulk Matter 3% Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Thermodynamics 9% Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 3% Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

Oscillation & Waves 3% Chapter–14: Oscillations

Chapter–15: Waves

Topic / Chapters Weightage Electrostatics 9% Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields

Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Current Electricity 8% Chapter-3: Current Electricity

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism 5% Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8% Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter-7: Alternating Current

Electromagnetic Waves 5% Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves

Optics 10% Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter-10: Wave Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6% Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Atoms & Nuclei 3% Chapter-12: Atoms

Chapter-13: Nuclei

Electronic Devices 9% Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics





