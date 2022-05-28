  • Home
NEET 2022: Paper Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET UG

The NEET UG 2022 will be conducted as a pen and paper-based test on July 17, 2022. The NEET 2022 paper will comprise 200 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 200 minutes.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 28, 2022 11:01 am IST

Check details on NEET UG 2022 exam pattern
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET UG 2022 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 as a pen and paper-based test on July 17, 2022. The NEET 2022 paper will comprise 200 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 200 minutes. The NTA will conduct the NEET UG exam at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each subject in the NEET paper will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section.

While Section A will have 35 questions, section B will consist of 15 questions, out of which candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

NEET 2022: Weightage Of Chapters

The weightage of chapters in the NTA NEET UG 2022 has been determined on the basis of the previous year's question papers.

NEET UG 2022: Weightage Of Chapters In Biology

Chapter

Weightage out of 100

Diversity in Living World

14%

Cell Structure and Function

5%

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

9%

Plant Physiology

6%

Human Physiology

20%

Reproduction

9%

Genetics and Evolution

18%

Biotechnology and Its Applications

3%

Biology and Human Welfare

4%

Ecology and environment

12%


NEET UG 2022: Weightage Of Chapters In Chemistry

Chapter

Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022

Basic concepts of chemistry

2%

Structure of Atom

3%

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

3%

Chemical Bonding and molecular structure

5%

States of Matter: Gases and liquids

2%

Solid-state

2%

Thermodynamics

9%

Equilibrium

6%

Redox Reactions

1%

Solutions

5%

Electrochemistry

4%

Chemical kinetics

3%

Surface Chemistry

1%

General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements

1%

Hydrogen

3%

s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

1%

Some p-Block elements

1%

d and f Block Elements

4%

Coordination compounds

4%

Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques

2%

Hydrocarbons

3%

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

1%

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

8%

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

3%

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

1%

Biomolecules

3%

Polymers

3%

Chemistry in Everyday Life

4%

Environmental Chemistry

1%


NEET UG 2022: Weightage Of Chapters In Physics

Class 11

Topic / Chapters

Weightage

Physical-world and measurement

2%

Chapter–1: Physical World


Chapter–2: Units and Measurements


Kinematics

3%

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line


Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane


Laws of Motion

3%

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion


Work, Energy and Power

4%

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power


Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion


Gravitation

2%

Chapter–8: Gravitation


Properties of Bulk Matter

3%

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids


Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids


Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter


Thermodynamics

9%

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics


Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory


Oscillation & Waves

3%

Chapter–14: Oscillations


Chapter–15: Waves


Topic / Chapters

Weightage

Electrostatics

9%

Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields


Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance


Current Electricity

8%

Chapter-3: Current Electricity


Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

5%

Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism


Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter


Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

8%

Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction


Chapter-7: Alternating Current


Electromagnetic Waves

5%

Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves


Optics

10%

Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments


Chapter-10: Wave Optics


Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%

Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter


Atoms & Nuclei

3%

Chapter-12: Atoms


Chapter-13: Nuclei


Electronic Devices

9%

Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics



