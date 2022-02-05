NEET 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon; Know Registration Process, Exam Pattern From Last Year

NEET 2022 application form to be released soon, exam pattern from last year

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2022 exam date soon. When announced, undergraduate medical aspirants will be able to check and access the notification at the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates can check the NEET 2021 UG exam pattern from last year to have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the question paper and weightage of topics and prepare for the test.

NEET is the sole exam for medical and allied programmes in the country. NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country.

NEET 2021 Exam Pattern

As per the NEET 2021 exam pattern, NEET will be conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.

According to the NEET 2021 marking scheme, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.

NEET Registration Process

The application process for NEET was divided into two phases in 2021. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before results.

Apart from MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses, the NEET exam is now used for admission to BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.