NEET 2022 Exam: Check Dress Code, Reporting Time; Other FAQs

Image credit: Sutterstock NEET 2022 Exam Day FAQs

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will conduct tomorrow, July 17. The pen and paper based all India level medical entrance exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has suggested candidates to reach the examination venue in advance to avoid last minute rush on the day of exam. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gate closing time which is 1:30 PM. The NTA has also suggested the dress code for candidates which they strictly have to follow while appearing for the exam.

Latest: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!



Don't Miss: Check your admission chances in BHMS/BAMS/other AYUSH Colleges at All India Level, Check Now!

In case, a candidate reaches the examination in cultural/ customary dress they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, that is, 12:30 pm. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET UG 2022 Dress Code

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted.

Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.

Items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc are prohibited.

Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items etc are also prohibited.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) from candidates

Question: When is NEET UG 2022 exam date and time?

Answer: CUET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022, from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

Question: What additional things required to carry with NEET UG 2022 admit card?

Answer: Along with NEET UG 2022 admit card, candidates are allowed to carry centre details, self declaration or undertaking, personal transparent water bottle, postcard (4'X6') size photograph, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), any valid photo identification proof, PwD Certificate, if applicable.

Question: What do the candidates not allowed to bring to the exam center?

Answer: Candidates are not allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phones, and other banned/ prohibited items.

Question: What do the candidates need to follow advisory regarding Covid-19?

Answer: Candidates should maintain social distancing and use N-95 masks being provided at the centre.

Question: Will any candidate be able to leave early if they finish the test before the allocated test time?

Answer: No, the candidate will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the test concludes.