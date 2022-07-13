  • Home
NEET 2022 Exam: Candidates To Hand Over NEET UG Admit Cards, Other Guidelines

NEET UG 2022: In addition to the OMR answer sheet, applicants taking NEET 2022 exam will be required to submit the filled-in NEET admit cards to the invigilator.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 5:16 pm IST
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held on Sunday, July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG admit card. In addition to the OMR answer sheet, applicants taking NEET 2022 exam will be required to submit the filled-in NEET admit cards to the invigilator. Without handing over the NEET admit card, a candidate’s answer sheet might also not be evaluated.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your  NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

“Candidates must handover the admit card to the invigilator. If any candidate does not handover the admit card to the invigilator, action (whuch also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against him/ her,” reads a statement from the NEET 2022 admit card.

It further added: “Candidates must hand over both Original and Office copy of the OMR to the invigilator.”

Candidates appearing for NEET are expected to follow certain guidelines on NEET 2022 exam day. Aspirants of NEET will have to compulsorily wear face masks.. The NEET admit card issued earlier at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates on the exam centres are safe.

NEET 2022 Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates must reach the exam centre as per reporting time only

  • Candidates will be required to fill the NEET UG admit card, paste photograph and sign

  • NEET exam takers must handover the answer sheet and admit card to the invigilator after the end of the exam

