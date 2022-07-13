NEET 2022 Exam: Candidates To Hand Over NEET UG Admit Cards, Other Guidelines

NEET UG 2022 on Sunday, July 17; exam guidelines here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held on Sunday, July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG admit card. In addition to the OMR answer sheet, applicants taking NEET 2022 exam will be required to submit the filled-in NEET admit cards to the invigilator. Without handing over the NEET admit card, a candidate’s answer sheet might also not be evaluated.

“Candidates must handover the admit card to the invigilator. If any candidate does not handover the admit card to the invigilator, action (whuch also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against him/ her,” reads a statement from the NEET 2022 admit card.

It further added: “Candidates must hand over both Original and Office copy of the OMR to the invigilator.”

Candidates appearing for NEET are expected to follow certain guidelines on NEET 2022 exam day. Aspirants of NEET will have to compulsorily wear face masks.. The NEET admit card issued earlier at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates on the exam centres are safe.

NEET 2022 Exam Guidelines