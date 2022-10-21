MCC NEET UG counselling round-1 final result today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling today, October 21. Applicants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota and who had registered during round 1 of NEET UG counselling can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. MCC on Thursday, October 20, released the provisional allotment result and candidates also had the provision to raise grievances by 8 am today.

Candidates shortlisted in the final NEET UG round 1 counselling result will have to report for admission at the medical colleges between October 22 and October 28. The NEET UG round 1 merit list due to be released today will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities.

MCC is responsible for administering the NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.