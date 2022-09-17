  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Counselling

NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Counselling

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2022 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 2:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; List Of Documents Required
NEET UG 2022 Result: Four Tribal Students From Remote Hamlets In Maharashtra Clear Exam
Barbeque Seller's Son In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla Cracks NEET
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Congratulates NEET UG Topper Tanishka Yadav
NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date
20 Children From Underprivileged Families Qualify In NEET UG 2022
NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Counselling
NEET UG counselling websites for state quota seats
New Delhi:

The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 counselling for the 15 per cent all India seats is expected to start soon at mcc.nic.in. While the all India quota seats include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, the 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2022 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates scored the highest marks of 715. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, while Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.

Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.

State

Counselling Authority

Website

Andhra Pradesh

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

apdhte.nic.in

Assam

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam

dme.assam.gov.in

Bihar

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh (UT)

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh

gmch.gov.in

Chhattisgarh

Directorate of Medical Education

cgdme.in

Goa

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa

dte.goa.gov.in

Gujarat

Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

medadmgujarat.org

Haryana

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana

dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations


jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Karnataka

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

kea.kar.nic.in

Kerala

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala

cee.kerala.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh

dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra

cetcell.mahacet.org

Manipur

Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur

manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Meghalaya

Office of the Director of Health Services

meghealth.gov.in

Mizoram

Department of Higher and Technical Education

mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland

Directorate of Technical Education

dtenagaland.org.in

Orissa

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee

ojee.nic.in

Puducherry

Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry

centacpuducherry.in

Punjab

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

bfuhs.ac.in

Rajasthan


Website will be announced soon

Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu

tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura

Directorate of Medical Education

dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

upneet.gov.in

Uttarakhand

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)

hnbumu.ac.in

West Bengal

Department of Health and Family Welfare

wbmcc.nic.in

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT Kanpur To Offer 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rank Holders
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT Kanpur To Offer 10 Special Scholarships To Top 100 Rank Holders
Won't Allow Erosion Of Autonomy Of State Universities, Says Kerala Governor
Won't Allow Erosion Of Autonomy Of State Universities, Says Kerala Governor
BR Ambedkar University Releases Admission Brochure For UG, PG Programmes
BR Ambedkar University Releases Admission Brochure For UG, PG Programmes
CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Starts Today; Eligibility, Key Points
CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Starts Today; Eligibility, Key Points
Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here
Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................